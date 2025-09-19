If You Like Eichlers, You’ll Love This $1.4M Bay Area Gem
Location: 3772 Gainsborough Drive, Concord, California
Price: $1,375,000
Year Built: 1964
Architect: Claude Oakland
Developer: Joseph Eichler
Renovation Date: 2023 and 2025
Footprint: 1,995 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 0.29 Acres
From the Agent: "Designed in 1964 by Claude Oakland, this rare midcentury-modern treasure blends architectural authenticity with thoughtful modern updates. From the original built-in kitchen table and cabinetry to a sun-drenched atrium, every detail honors its Eichler heritage. The resort-style backyard features a saltwater pool, spa, and a pergola with heaters for year-round indoor/outdoor living. One of only 68 Eichlers in the Parkwood Estates neighborhood, it’s the perfect marriage of historic design pedigree and modern comfort."
3772 Gainsborough Drive in Concord, California, is currently listed for $1,375,000 by Dara Buzzard of Dudum Real Estate Group.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.