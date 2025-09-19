If You Like Eichlers, You’ll Love This $1.4M Bay Area Gem

Footprint: 1,995 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.29 Acres

From the Agent: "Designed in 1964 by Claude Oakland, this rare midcentury-modern treasure blends architectural authenticity with thoughtful modern updates. From the original built-in kitchen table and cabinetry to a sun-drenched atrium, every detail honors its Eichler heritage. The resort-style backyard features a saltwater pool, spa, and a pergola with heaters for year-round indoor/outdoor living. One of only 68 Eichlers in the Parkwood Estates neighborhood, it’s the perfect marriage of historic design pedigree and modern comfort."