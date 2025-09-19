SubscribeSign In
If You Like Eichlers, You’ll Love This $1.4M Bay Area Gem

Claude Oakland designed the 1964 home with a glassy courtyard, post-and-beam construction, and built-in cabinetry—plus, it’s been well cared for ever since.
Location: 3772 Gainsborough Drive, Concord, California

Price: $1,375,000

Year Built: 1964

Architect: Claude Oakland

Developer: Joseph Eichler

Renovation Date: 2023 and 2025

Footprint: 1,995 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.29 Acres 

From the Agent: "Designed in 1964 by Claude Oakland, this rare midcentury-modern treasure blends architectural authenticity with thoughtful modern updates. From the original built-in kitchen table and cabinetry to a sun-drenched atrium, every detail honors its Eichler heritage. The resort-style backyard features a saltwater pool, spa, and a pergola with heaters for year-round indoor/outdoor living. One of only 68 Eichlers in the Parkwood Estates neighborhood, it’s the perfect marriage of historic design pedigree and modern comfort."

In classic Eichler style, there’s a glass-walled courtyard at the center of the home.&nbsp;

The gardens are planted with citrus, fig, and crab apple trees.

The home has only had two owners over the course of its 61-year lifetime.

The plans for Eichler’s Parkwood Estates homes are now held in UC Berkeley’s archives.

The model number of this Eichler home is CC-174R.

