What Happens to Athlete Housing After the Olympics?

Last month, the Eiffel Tower donned five interlocking rings, signaling the imminent Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games. But the gesture is only the icing on top of the $8.2 billion endeavor, which includes a $1.5 billion Olympic Village that, according to the games’ website, will house 14,250 Olympians and 8,000 Paralympians. Over the past six years, 82 buildings have sprung up across a 128-acre site. And though the Olympic Village will tout all the bells and whistles required to host elite athletes—like the much-discussed cardboard furniture, exercise facilities, and massive cantina that will sling millions of meals—its real impact could be felt throughout the next decades. Organizers promise that the residential facilities will be repurposed into sustainable housing and commercial development.

Dominique Perrault Architecture planned the site to be an "innovative district," spreading residences and facilities into three former industrial communities of Saint-Ouen, Saint-Denis, and L’ile St. Denis, nearly six miles from the city center. Although Le Monde calls the area, "an industrial wasteland," The Guardian notes that by selecting the working-class region, which has been marred by crime over the past decade and targeted for redevelopment, officials hope to "reconcile the poorer northern outskirts of Paris with the River Seine."

Officials have taken an approach unique to many Olympic builds. Forbes reports that Paris originally won the bid to host because officials said that 95 percent of the games’ events would be held in existing infrastructure, but to produce an Olympic Village in an underdeveloped suburb, planners turned to new construction and adaptive reuse. The area’s centrally located Cité du Cinema—a film studio in St. Denis—has been retrofitted into a 3,200-seat, 24-hour restaurant; CNN reports that organizers retrofitted myriad other existing industrial buildings to hold training and hospitality facilities.