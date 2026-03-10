Welcome to Paradise Palms, the Las Vegas Neighborhood Where Midcentury Preservation Is Priceless
Call it kitsch, or commitment to detail—in this community, a group of obsessives are passionately maintaining the design heritage of their subdivision.
Text by
Photos by
Cruise through the Las Vegas neighborhood of Paradise Palms on the first Saturday of any given month and you’ll find residents gathered for a "social" at one of their houses. They could be watching a live performance of synchronized swimmers, dressed up for an impromptu retro mock prom, or enjoying a raucous night of drinking and unwinding as a community.
Rachel Davies
Writer
Rachel Davies is a Brooklyn-based writer and the creator of Personal Space, a weekly newsletter that covers culture, design, and life at home.
Published