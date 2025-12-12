Your Challenge for Pantone’s 2026 Color of the Year, Should You Choose to Accept It

Since 1999, every year in December, Pantone has elevated a color meant as more than just a swatch for your design library. The institute’s pick aspires to be a resolution for the new year, but its messaging is sometimes splotchy. Last year, Mocha Mousse, a quite-luxury-coded brown, was "underpinned by our desires for everyday pleasures," read the press release, and asked us to lean into the aspirational and luxe. But this bid for indulgence felt askew with what followed in the official materials, that brown also comes from nature, a not very not luxe place. In 2024, the pinky-orange Peach Fuzz emphasized a desire for a year full of sharing, community, and togetherness before mentioning we might also consider using it to "find peace from within." The messaging around Pantone’s 2026 pick, Cloud Dancer, is similarly pulling us in different directions. The stark white shade promises to turn a space into a "refuge of visual cleanliness that inspires well-being and lightness," says the marketing materials. But Laurie Pressman, the institute’s vice president, also equates it to a "blank canvas," which can be a formidable prospect, as any creative who’s suffered the weight of making their first mark on a metaphorical page knows. This year, the institute’s face-value messaging isn’t the issue so much as the choice in color, with a salvo of criticism coming largely from outside the house of home design. Some of it is gentle ribbing—my hair stylist wanted to know, were we really going to bring back frosted tips?—while others on the internet are throwing elbows, decrying the elevation of whiteness as an alignment with the perceived eugenics messaging of Sydney Sweeney’s maligned American Eagle ad. Others are going so far as to say it undergirds white supremacy. (Donald Trump, for one, could use truckloads of Cloud Dancer, having recently mentioned he wanted to freshen up the Eisenhower building in Washington, D.C., by washing the granite building completely white.)

"Pantonedeaf" is at least one phrase being thrown around to describe the pick. Dwell’s audience editor, Nicole Nimri, called it a recession indicator—up in the clouds, the markets can only go one way. Senior guides editor Megan Reynolds said Cloud Dancer sounds like a really bad weed strain—nobody should be that high. The Instagram account for the tabloid Weekly World News called the hue the "The Landlord Special," poking at the nation’s painfully high housing costs and puncturing any airs of sophistication Pantone may have hoped to put on. To me, the name alone is jazz hands, the stuff of cloying theater kids. It’s difficult not to read it as Cloud Daaaaaancer, in the voice of Brandon Flowers, a white Mormon man whose cultural relevance peaked in 2007, which only puts the choice further out of touch with the moment. (And that’s coming from a forever fan of the Killers.)

Pantone chose Cloud Dancer, a stark white, as its 2026 Color of the Year.

Joybird, a home decor brand owned by La-Z-Boy, released a three-piece furniture set in Cloud Dancer, including this Carin sectional.

The Polar Bear sofa by Jean Royère in 1947 did Cloud Dancer before Cloud Dancer did.

Have we ever put so much thought into Pantone’s Color of the Year? After a quarter century of picks, what was once fodder for light cocktail conversation now seems to carry weight, maybe even consequences. When I asked Anne Dereaux, a Los Angeles architect, what she thought about Cloud Dancer, she said that a color is always a temperature read on the culture. "The celebration of white doesn’t feel neutral at all," she said. "I think the obvious question is, are we genuinely celebrating restraint and simplicity, or applauding a broader cultural impulse to sanitize anything inconvenient, complex, or unfamiliar? If white is the story being told, what’s getting washed out in the process?" If Pantone had the opportunity to make a bold, unifying statement at the turn of the quarter century, it instead delivered something toothless and divisive. The institute must have seen this coming. Four of the six creatives featured in Cloud Dancer’s marketing video present as people of color, suggesting there was some effort on the institute’s part to position itself on a certain side of history. But you can almost hear the board groaning over how this has panned out. Pressman even responded to the eugenics claims, telling the Washington Post that "skin tones did not factor into the choice at all." (American Eagle’s CEO, meanwhile, didn’t give critics the satisfaction.) If we are going to take Pantone’s pick so seriously as this kind of pulse check, I can’t help but wonder whether our collective dismay is a missed opportunity for a fresh start, especially on the eve of the next quarter century.

Fashion and culture writer W. David Marx’s new book, Blank Space: A Cultural History of the Twenty-First Century, argues that the past 25 years have given us diminishing cultural returns. There is less and less true originality, with neoliberalism being the primary force leading us down the same roads over and over again. "The most notable music acts of 2006—and 2024—included Taylor Swift and Beyoncé," he writes, and remakes today are the biggest box office hits. At a moment in time when there are more content creators than there have ever been, we have somehow come to a standstill, amounting to "a slow cancellation of the future," said cultural theorist and writer Mark Fisher, who Marx quotes in his book.