Your Challenge for Pantone’s 2026 Color of the Year, Should You Choose to Accept It
Since 1999, every year in December, Pantone has elevated a color meant as more than just a swatch for your design library. The institute’s pick aspires to be a resolution for the new year, but its messaging is sometimes splotchy. Last year, Mocha Mousse, a quite-luxury-coded brown, was "underpinned by our desires for everyday pleasures," read the press release, and asked us to lean into the aspirational and luxe. But this bid for indulgence felt askew with what followed in the official materials, that brown also comes from nature, a not very not luxe place. In 2024, the pinky-orange Peach Fuzz emphasized a desire for a year full of sharing, community, and togetherness before mentioning we might also consider using it to "find peace from within."
The messaging around Pantone’s 2026 pick, Cloud Dancer, is similarly pulling us in different directions. The stark white shade promises to turn a space into a "refuge of visual cleanliness that inspires well-being and lightness," says the marketing materials. But Laurie Pressman, the institute’s vice president, also equates it to a "blank canvas," which can be a formidable prospect, as any creative who’s suffered the weight of making their first mark on a metaphorical page knows.
This year, the institute’s face-value messaging isn’t the issue so much as the choice in color, with a salvo of criticism coming largely from outside the house of home design. Some of it is gentle ribbing—my hair stylist wanted to know, were we really going to bring back frosted tips?—while others on the internet are throwing elbows, decrying the elevation of whiteness as an alignment with the perceived eugenics messaging of Sydney Sweeney’s maligned American Eagle ad. Others are going so far as to say it undergirds white supremacy. (Donald Trump, for one, could use truckloads of Cloud Dancer, having recently mentioned he wanted to freshen up the Eisenhower building in Washington, D.C., by washing the granite building completely white.)
"Pantonedeaf" is at least one phrase being thrown around to describe the pick. Dwell’s audience editor, Nicole Nimri, called it a recession indicator—up in the clouds, the markets can only go one way. Senior guides editor Megan Reynolds said Cloud Dancer sounds like a really bad weed strain—nobody should be that high. The Instagram account for the tabloid Weekly World News called the hue the "The Landlord Special," poking at the nation’s painfully high housing costs and puncturing any airs of sophistication Pantone may have hoped to put on. To me, the name alone is jazz hands, the stuff of cloying theater kids. It’s difficult not to read it as Cloud Daaaaaancer, in the voice of Brandon Flowers, a white Mormon man whose cultural relevance peaked in 2007, which only puts the choice further out of touch with the moment. (And that’s coming from a forever fan of the Killers.)
Brands and designers are faring no better at what to do with it. At Dwell, an avalanche of pitches is burying our inboxes with icy-white bouclé throw pillows, snoozy subway tile, and even a Cloud Dancer edition of Play-Doh, which should be banished along with 2022’s "sad beige" trend as one of the more soulless and uninspiring things I can imagine my toddler playing with. Some are offering advice on how to incorporate white into our homes—about as useful as a tutorial on drinking water. The whiteout it all amounts to recalls Kim and the artist formerly known as Kanye’s Axel Vervoordt–designed Hidden Hills, California, manse: heaven for some, a psychiatric ward for the rest of us.
When I asked Sami Reiss, who covers covetable furniture for Dwell and with his newsletter, Snake, for a good example of white furniture (I had to ask, as there was none in my inbox, and especially not from Joybird, the millennial-coded home decor brand owned by La-Z-Boy that announced three milquetoast pieces in the official Cloud Dancer colorway), he said "it all comes back to the Royère Polar Bear, no?" This, of course, is Jean Royère’s 1947 sofa, a plush, swooping settee that might be as close as one can get to luxuriating in the ether. "These things are cloud-shaped, puffy, soft," he continued, adding that, actually, the return of Royère’s wispy white furniture can be traced back to Kim K. "I think about [her] having one a decade ago or so, and how it brought everything in that style to the forefront." Ye once actually tweeted it was his favorite piece of furniture, at a time when anyone still cared about what he had to say.
Have we ever put so much thought into Pantone’s Color of the Year? After a quarter century of picks, what was once fodder for light cocktail conversation now seems to carry weight, maybe even consequences. When I asked Anne Dereaux, a Los Angeles architect, what she thought about Cloud Dancer, she said that a color is always a temperature read on the culture. "The celebration of white doesn’t feel neutral at all," she said. "I think the obvious question is, are we genuinely celebrating restraint and simplicity, or applauding a broader cultural impulse to sanitize anything inconvenient, complex, or unfamiliar? If white is the story being told, what’s getting washed out in the process?" If Pantone had the opportunity to make a bold, unifying statement at the turn of the quarter century, it instead delivered something toothless and divisive.
The institute must have seen this coming. Four of the six creatives featured in Cloud Dancer’s marketing video present as people of color, suggesting there was some effort on the institute’s part to position itself on a certain side of history. But you can almost hear the board groaning over how this has panned out. Pressman even responded to the eugenics claims, telling the Washington Post that "skin tones did not factor into the choice at all." (American Eagle’s CEO, meanwhile, didn’t give critics the satisfaction.)
If we are going to take Pantone’s pick so seriously as this kind of pulse check, I can’t help but wonder whether our collective dismay is a missed opportunity for a fresh start, especially on the eve of the next quarter century.
Fashion and culture writer W. David Marx’s new book, Blank Space: A Cultural History of the Twenty-First Century, argues that the past 25 years have given us diminishing cultural returns. There is less and less true originality, with neoliberalism being the primary force leading us down the same roads over and over again. "The most notable music acts of 2006—and 2024—included Taylor Swift and Beyoncé," he writes, and remakes today are the biggest box office hits. At a moment in time when there are more content creators than there have ever been, we have somehow come to a standstill, amounting to "a slow cancellation of the future," said cultural theorist and writer Mark Fisher, who Marx quotes in his book.
Looking at Dwell’s list of the most important homes of the past 25 years, which we published in September 2025, the most radical ideas come early on; today, exploration in single-family home design feels as if it’s becoming more niche, with most advancements seeming to happen at narrower margins among a yet more limited set of insiders. (Shared and multifamily housing, meanwhile, is showing promise, perhaps a response to the enduring affordability crisis.)
In the interiors world, beige minimalism has become ubiquitous enough—and commodifiable enough—that influencers are suing one another to own the vibe outright. The dupe business is booming, in part because cheap replications are more affordable, but also because we also all want the same things. There is now more interest in design than there has ever been, but it’s moving in fast circles, not forward, a symptom of the algorithm age that’s aligning us toward the same midcentury furniture and decor trends. What happened to boldness? Where is the real risk-taking on a broader scale? It isn’t here with Cloud Dancer, but our shared desire for something with teeth is an instinct we should follow into the future.
When I moved into my new house last year, it had white walls, pretty much like every house I’ve ever moved into. What’s interesting, though, is that the whiteness didn’t stand out so much as the emptiness. It was a space to be filled, where I could start fresh and create whatever statement ultimately felt personal or important to me. Instead of viewing Cloud Dancer as whiteness put on a pedestal, we should view it as an empty space, a blank canvas, as Pantone suggests in its somewhat muddled messaging, that we can use as a fresh start heading into 2026 and the next quarter millennium. It’s a cursor blinking on an empty Word doc, an art board waiting for its first mark, however daunting. The editor in us all has a tendency to write and rewrite the first line until something makes sense, to scrutinize before we’ve really even begun. It can be one of the most torturous parts of the process. But it can also be kind of exciting.
