How Did My Pandemic-Era DIY Bathroom Renovation Hold Up?

By March 2021, one year into the pandemic, I had painted, restyled, and DIY-ed my way from one end of my New York City apartment to the other. After countless YouTube videos, I can now swap out a faucet and install peel-and stick tiles, but I wanted to see how much farther I could go. Could I gut a bathroom for real? Stir crazy but not yet ready to rejoin society, I thought I’d find out. To test myself and my new skills, I headed north to my parent’s home in the Hudson Valley. Here I would join the ranks of so many other Americans who contributed to the 44 percent increase in DIY home improvement spending through this period of the pandemic. My project was ambitious—a tiny four-by-eight-foot bathroom in their 1850s Victorian house. Modernizing a commode that was this old was a baptism by fire and made this project more difficult than it would have been in a more modern build. It took 10 times as long as anticipated but the result is both fresh and timeless enough that if you didn’t know, maybe it always looked like this. So how did my first major renovation go, and how has it held up through the first four years? The vision

The design for the space was predominantly inspired by Sarah Sherman Samuel’s overhaul of Vanessa Carlton’s loft bathroom: walls with brick up top and marble below, checkered floors, and black-framed glass accents. I love how running the wall materials around the room, floor to ceiling, helped the room look much larger. I wanted to use zellige tiles for the top half but they were far too expensive for the volume of tile we needed, so we opted for a zellige-look ceramic tile made in Spain.

Mixed tiles in varying shapes and materials but in the same color family make for visual interest without chaos.

For the bottom half of the wall, I got an excellent deal on 12-by-24-inch real marble tiles from what would come to be my favorite source, Floor & Decor. I then laid them out to try and connect veins across the various pieces. This helped to create the feel of a large slab without the cost. My mom didn’t want a checkered floor, so I found a square mosaic made of the same marble as the lower walls in a smaller scale square, like the zellige-look tiles, in order to create a cohesive materiality for the room. Once I picked up two different widths of marble pencil trim to run between each tile transition, it was set! The process

The fun is just beginning!

This, of course, is where the hard part began. First I had to rip out the floated laminate wood flooring, which revealed the original tile floor, horrifically damaged and covered in blackened adhesive from some past mini renovation gone wrong. At this point I also realized the floor was not level and would have to be fixed before I could tile. I cleaned it up as much as possible, rolled on some surface prep primer, and poured a thin coat of self-leveling cement right over the old floor into the sunken areas to even everything out. Turns out that stuff does exactly what the name says and was much easier to use than I anticipated. A note about the walls: Original porcelain tile is so cool and beautiful and if I could have saved it I would have. But the existing tile was not in good shape up close. It was riddled with hairline cracks, and had chunks missing that had been back-filled with cement. As much as I loved the look, I knew it had to go.

In a perfect world, the vintage tiles would’ve stayed—alas!

When I went to remove the tiles, I discovered that they had been mortar-set directly into the walls, essentially making them part of the structure of the room. Rather than compromise that with a total demolition, I took a grinder to the protruding trim, to bring it level with the wall tiles. To correct the part of the room that was sloped by nearly two inches, I built up the top half of the walls with cement board. Ignoring this would have made it impossible to properly install the glass shower partition at the end. I primed the walls with a material intended for adhesion, then used Redguard to waterproof where necessary, and got to laying the new tile on top of the old. Another lesson I learned during this process? Keeping cheap marble from cracking while cutting, even on a wet saw with a new blade, is difficult and annoying! I ended up putting painter’s tape over each cut line and having my mom help support the far side of the tile as I ran each cut super slowly. The weight of these tiles and the grief of dealing with real marble informed my decision to go with a marble-look porcelain in an even bigger size for my own DIY bathroom a few years later.

A new toilet really changes the game.

There was previously no shower in this bathroom, so I worked in a beautiful exposed bath faucet and shower system from Signature Hardware that I could self-install. But my DIY plumbing hopes were dashed when I realized this unused tub was draining slowly with the water backing up a rusty color. I called a plumber to check that bit out and then needed to have a professional not only redo the tub drainage but also bring the valves up to code. Said plumber arrived halfway through my tiling and gave me grief for going over the existing tile…until he spent two days cutting, grinding, breaking, and cursing his way through a tiny patch of solid wall to install those new shut off valves. Vindication.

Not too shabby!

With no room for a big vanity, I found a vintage-look pedestal sink that matched the curves of the tub and went well with the new inset arched mirror vanity cabinet. But because this was a pandemic project, so many things arrived broken: The toilet, the medicine cabinet, the sink, and several decorative plumbing add-ons all had to be sent back at least once in order to get everything in one piece and to the correct specs. Are you tired yet? So was my dad who kept texting me to ask when I was putting his upstairs toilet back in after my "quick one week project" spiraled into a three month ordeal. But I did eventually finish. It’s now a mini marble potty palace that my parents are extremely pleased with. The test of time