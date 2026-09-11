Palm Springs’s Iconic Homes Take After This Recently Listed $1M SoCal Address and Its Neighborhood

From the Agent: "Built in 1954 as part of the Corbin Palms development, this reimagined Palmer & Krisel residence reflects a moment when modern architecture became part of everyday California life. Conceived for young families embracing an optimistic postwar future, Corbin Palms transformed the traditional suburban house into something lighter, more open, and connected to its climate and landscape.

"One of Southern California’s most intact midcentury-modern neighborhoods, Corbin Palms remains remarkably true to its original vision. Broad streets lined with mature palms frame Palmer & Krisel's compositions, where low horizontal rooflines, clerestory glazing, and exposed wood structure established a new architectural language for postwar suburban living.

"This residence preserves those defining qualities while introducing contemporary updates. Vaulted wood ceilings and exposed structure create a sense of openness, while clerestory windows bring soft natural light deep into the interior. The living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow together before extending outdoors, reinforcing the relationship between architecture and landscape that became a hallmark of California modernism.