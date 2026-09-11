Palm Springs’s Iconic Homes Take After This Recently Listed $1M SoCal Address and Its Neighborhood
Location: 19748 Victory Boulevard, Woodland Hills, California
Price: $995,000
Year Built: 1954
Architect: Palmer & Krisel
Footprint: 1,980 Square Feet (4 Beds, 2.5 Baths)
Lot Size: 0.165 Acres
From the Agent: "Built in 1954 as part of the Corbin Palms development, this reimagined Palmer & Krisel residence reflects a moment when modern architecture became part of everyday California life. Conceived for young families embracing an optimistic postwar future, Corbin Palms transformed the traditional suburban house into something lighter, more open, and connected to its climate and landscape.
"One of Southern California’s most intact midcentury-modern neighborhoods, Corbin Palms remains remarkably true to its original vision. Broad streets lined with mature palms frame Palmer & Krisel's compositions, where low horizontal rooflines, clerestory glazing, and exposed wood structure established a new architectural language for postwar suburban living.
"This residence preserves those defining qualities while introducing contemporary updates. Vaulted wood ceilings and exposed structure create a sense of openness, while clerestory windows bring soft natural light deep into the interior. The living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow together before extending outdoors, reinforcing the relationship between architecture and landscape that became a hallmark of California modernism.
"The renovated kitchen pairs custom white oak cabinetry and quartz countertops with stainless-steel appliances. Polished concrete floors and a restrained material palette allow the architecture to remain the focus.
"Outside, the property continues Palmer & Krisel’s vision of outdoor living as an extension of the home. A private swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, dining terrace, mature citrus trees, and landscaped gardens create multiple places for gathering, entertaining, and enjoying Southern California’s year-round climate.
"The home is an opportunity to own an authentic piece of California’s architectural history in one of the San Fernando Valley’s most significant collections of midentury-modern architecture; a neighborhood where thoughtful planning, modern design, and enduring optimism continue to shape everyday life even seventy years after its creation."
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19748 Victory Boulevard in Woodland Hills, California, is currently listed for $995,000 by Rick Grahn and Brian Linder, AIA, of The Value of Architecture at Compass.
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