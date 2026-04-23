In Palm Springs, a $2.2M Midcentury Wraps Around a Courtyard Pool

Architect: Richard E. Harrison Footprint: 2,217 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths) Listing Agent: Richie Usher Realty Group, the onsite sales office for Seven Lakes

From the Agent: "Originally designed in 1967 by architect Richard E. Harrison, this home has been completely reimagined into a sophisticated 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath modern retreat by designer Andre Boughtwood of ADesignPS. This home has been rebuilt from the studs with an uncompromising commitment to quality, design, and modern luxury. Every element has been thoughtfully curated, creating a seamless blend of midcentury architecture and contemporary refinement.

At its center, a custom Leicht kitchen features Gaggenau appliances, a dramatic 4-foot Galley sink, and curated lighting from Design Within Reach, all framed by Brazilian marble slab walls and warm Japanese pine paneling.

Expansive pocketing sliders create effortless indoor-outdoor living, opening to a private resort-style setting with the largest private pool in Seven Lakes. The newly constructed 21’ x 11’6" saltwater pool, finished in glass bead PebbleTec, includes tranquil fountains and an outdoor shower—perfect for relaxation and entertaining.

The thoughtfully redesigned layout offers three private bedroom suites, each with its own spa-inspired bath featuring Leicht cabinetry, travertine sinks, and Toto toilets. The primary suite is a true sanctuary, complete with a Mr. Steam steam shower and aromatherapy system.Refined finishes include Level 5 smooth drywall, shadow-reveal detailing, Soss-hinged doors, and Italian 48x48 porcelain tile flowing seamlessly throughout.

A custom ceramic installation by local artist Jim Abele is a delightful centerpiece of the main living area. Behind the scenes, all systems have been upgraded, including plumbing, sewer, electrical, HVAC, and dual-pane Monumental windows and sliders. Smart features include Lutron lighting, in-ceiling Sonos audio, and a Navien tankless water heater.

The exterior boasts over $30,000 in curated landscape and hardscape improvements, including a Japanese-inspired patio and dedicated golf cart parking with charging. Located behind a 24-hour guard gate, near the Parker Hotel, Seven Lakes—known as "The Gem of the Desert"—offers an 18-hole Ted Robinson-designed golf course, 15 pools and spas, pickleball and tennis courts, and a vibrant William Cody-designed clubhouse with dining, lounge, and terrace."