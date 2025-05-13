An Artist Lets the Wind and Wildlife of Oaxaca Flow Through Her Radically Open Home

In 2017, Deborah Castillo was walking on the beach in Puerto Escondido, Mexico, with no other people except a lone fisherman: "It was like a dream," she says. "I love being on my own on a beach, reading or listening to opera." The artist was visiting from New York City for an art fair, but she felt a pull to stay. She scoured the area for For Sale signs with no success, but after enough asking around, she found and bought a lot just a six-minute stroll from the beach.