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Live Like Royalty in This Palatial Montevideo Mansion Seeking $2.9MView 15 Photos

Live Like Royalty in This Palatial Montevideo Mansion Seeking $2.9M

Built in 1898, the sprawling Palacio Delucchi combines belle époque details with opulent Italianate decor.
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Location: Montevideo, Uruguay

Price: $2,900,000 USD

Year Built: 1898

Architect: 

Footprint: 26,490 square feet (8 bedrooms, 4.5 baths)

From the Agent: "Erected in 1898, Palacio Delucchi embodies the fusion of Italianate decorative splendor and the opulence of Uruguay’s belle époque. Nestled in the heart of Montevideo, steps from Plaza Cagancha, this urban mansion has impeccably preserved original interiors. Shielded behind a neoclassical facade, the property remained in the hands of one family for over a century and lay dormant in recent decades. Venetian stucco walls, a monumental Carrara marble staircase, hand-carved boiseries, and cedarwood joinery bear witness to an untouched legacy of exquisite craftsmanship. On the piano nobile, highlights include a grand reception salon with original moldings, a library clad in fine wood paneling, and a stately formal dining room—all orbiting a central winter garden bathed in light from an expansive skylight. Four bedrooms, including a principal suite with a bath adorned by French Sarreguemines tiles, are complemented by a sprawling rooftop terrace of immense potential. The ground floor houses three commercial spaces, generating permanent rental income and ensuring the entire complex is financially self-sufficient."

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One of the most striking features is a grand staircase carved in Carrara marble.

One of the most striking features is a grand staircase carved in Carrara marble.

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Lime green paint and geometric tile are modern touches within the heritage property.

Lime green paint and geometric tile are modern touches within the heritage property.

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The property includes ornate original moldings, dating back to 1898.

The property includes ornate original moldings, dating back to 1898.

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Palacio Delucci in Montevideo, Uruguay, is currently listed for $2,900,000 by Joaquin Latina of Sotheby’s International Realty.

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles where she covers architecture, design, culture, and travel.

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