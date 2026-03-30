Live Like Royalty in This Palatial Montevideo Mansion Seeking $2.9M

Architect:

Footprint: 26,490 square feet (8 bedrooms, 4.5 baths)

From the Agent: "Erected in 1898, Palacio Delucchi embodies the fusion of Italianate decorative splendor and the opulence of Uruguay’s belle époque. Nestled in the heart of Montevideo, steps from Plaza Cagancha, this urban mansion has impeccably preserved original interiors. Shielded behind a neoclassical facade, the property remained in the hands of one family for over a century and lay dormant in recent decades. Venetian stucco walls, a monumental Carrara marble staircase, hand-carved boiseries, and cedarwood joinery bear witness to an untouched legacy of exquisite craftsmanship. On the piano nobile, highlights include a grand reception salon with original moldings, a library clad in fine wood paneling, and a stately formal dining room—all orbiting a central winter garden bathed in light from an expansive skylight. Four bedrooms, including a principal suite with a bath adorned by French Sarreguemines tiles, are complemented by a sprawling rooftop terrace of immense potential. The ground floor houses three commercial spaces, generating permanent rental income and ensuring the entire complex is financially self-sufficient."