So You Want to Paint Your Ceiling? Read This First

There are two types of people in this world: those who stare up at the ceiling for the sole purpose of deep contemplation and others who see the untapped potential in a space that also happens to anchor fans, lighting fixtures, and air vents. If you fall into the latter category, then odds are you’ve at least thought about painting your ceiling.

While we may not spend our days with our necks craned skyward, painting the ceiling isn’t as preposterous an idea as it sounds. There’s a case to be made for allowing all of the surfaces in your abode to have a little fun. Trust us and the decor experts (plus everyone on Reddit with before and after pics): the ceiling deserves some sprucing up beyond shiplap panels and LED downlighting. For an overview of how your ceiling shouldn’t be left out of the decor scheme, we tapped interior designer Aino Heinäsuo, head of design at a real-life design simulation game Redecor. Paint with purpose…

Determining precisely how you want this skyward makeover to impact the surrounding space is paramount to its success. When attempting to create the illusion of more height and space, choose colors on the lighter end of the spectrum and darker options for the opposite effect. "If you prefer a darker color on your ceiling, consider choosing a shade that is two to three tones darker than your walls," Heinäsuo adds. "Dark ceilings can make a room feel cozy and intimate." "Bright, stimulating colors may not be suitable for a bedroom but can work wonderfully in a playroom or kitchen," Heinäsuo explains. And if you’re searching for anything but white or neutral hues, the design expert co-signs the less safe, more saturated route as a way to make a statement and make your room as full of personality as you are. "A blue ceiling can evoke the feeling of the sky, creating a serene and expansive atmosphere," she explains. "While dark blue might feel oppressive, light blue can help visually open up a room, making it feel larger and more airy."

Selecting a paint color that doesn’t clash with the lighting is key. Keep in mind, a shade that stands out (in a good way) when paired with artificial lighting may not prove easy on the eyes when it collides with natural light. "Determine how natural light affects the room at different times of the day," Heinäsuo says. "Rooms with plenty of natural light can handle darker colors, while rooms with limited natural light may benefit from lighter shades." So you think you can paint your ceiling. Now what? At some point before, during, or after this process, hone in on shades that align with the decor and the room’s overall color scheme and design.

"Avoid colors or patterns that clash with the room’s overall aesthetic," she says. "Use contrasting or complementary colors to highlight architectural details." In other words, work with shades to help show features like columns, crown molding, awnings, doors, or window trim in a new light. For instance, neutral light grey walls paired with a white ceiling pulls the eye upward, creates a subtle contrast, and adds height to a room. If maximum coziness is the goal—like in a living room or large bedroom—cover the walls and ceiling in a rich, jewel-toned paint color of your choice and use an off-white shade for the trim. With absolutely zero scientific research to back this claim, knowing where to start painting appears to be the easiest way to avoid regretting your decision; It will also save you from a stiff neck from staring up in confusion and frustration. Heinäsuo agrees.

If you’re going to tackle this yourself, prepare your space. Move your furniture to a dry, safe spot (preferably one that’s outside of the room you’re painting) or cover it with plastic or drop cloths, Heinäsuo suggests. Next, give the ceiling a good cleaning and address cracks or imperfections for a smooth-as-possible surface. "Begin painting near the main light source, such as windows and work your way out. This method helps in identifying and correcting shadows and missed spots." Obviously, if the potential of a streaky ceiling and paint-splattered flooring scares you away from the DIY method, please feel free to go forth and hire an expert for seamless results.

So you’re really doing this! Another surefire way to avoid encounters of the "why did I decide to paint my ceiling?" variety, behold the obligatory rundown of dos and don’ts. Do apply a minimum of two coats of paint and let the first coat dry completely before adding a second. Do go with a matte finish for a smoother appearance, Heinäsuo recommends. "While high-gloss finishes reflect light and create a sense of height and airiness, which works especially nice in contemporary spaces, they can highlight imperfections in the ceiling," she explains. Additionally, do paint in the direction of the natural light source to conceal roller marks and prevent unintentionally inconsistent textures. Stick to paints that are specifically designated for ceilings—this will help to ensure professional results that last.