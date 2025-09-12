For $1.4M, You Can Score an A-Plus A-Frame in Northern Michigan
Location: 5277 Tyrol Lane, Harbor Springs, Michigan
Price: $1,395,000
Year Built: 2025
Designer: Spot Lab
Footprint: 2,3000 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 0.34 Acres
From the Agent: "Nestled in the coveted Hidden Hamlet neighborhood—just steps from the slopes of the Nub’s Nob ski resort—is a one-of-a-kind, new construction A-frame designed to elevate up north living. Hidden Hamlet is known for its quirky charm and architectural character, populated by A-frames and forest-inspired dwellings. With three bedrooms, a generous loft, and an additional lofted nook within one of the bedrooms, this home comfortably sleeps a crowd, making it ideal for ski weekends, summer retreats, and family holidays. The upper level showcases vertical-grain Douglas fir flooring and details, glass interior railings for uninterrupted sight lines, and a stunning zero-barrier shower with a heated bench. Finished with a 1.5-car garage tricked out for ski and toy storage, Overstory is a modern home with roots in the forest and a design that reaches for the sky!"
5277 Tyrol Lane in Harbor Springs, Michigan, is currently listed for $1,395,000 by Jennifer Burr of Coldwell Banker Boyne City.
