SubscribeSign In
For $1.4M, You Can Score an A-Plus A-Frame in Northern MichiganView 15 Photos

For $1.4M, You Can Score an A-Plus A-Frame in Northern Michigan

Designed by Spot Lab, the brand-new home makes the grade with pegboard shelving, cubbys galore, and a bathroom enveloped in pink tile.
Text by
View 15 Photos

Location: 5277 Tyrol Lane, Harbor Springs, Michigan

Price: $1,395,000

Year Built: 2025

Designer: Spot Lab

Footprint: 2,3000 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.34 Acres

From the Agent: "Nestled in the coveted Hidden Hamlet neighborhood—just steps from the slopes of the Nub’s Nob ski resort—is a one-of-a-kind, new construction A-frame designed to elevate up north living. Hidden Hamlet is known for its quirky charm and architectural character, populated by A-frames and forest-inspired dwellings. With three bedrooms, a generous loft, and an additional lofted nook within one of the bedrooms, this home comfortably sleeps a crowd, making it ideal for ski weekends, summer retreats, and family holidays. The upper level showcases vertical-grain Douglas fir flooring and details, glass interior railings for uninterrupted sight lines, and a stunning zero-barrier shower with a heated bench. Finished with a 1.5-car garage tricked out for ski and toy storage, Overstory is a modern home with roots in the forest and a design that reaches for the sky!"

Due to a rare zoning variance, the home is the tallest in the neighborhood.

Due to a rare zoning variance, the home is the tallest in the neighborhood.

Design-build firm Spot Lab kitted out the entry with built-in cabinetry, seating, and pegboard hangers.

Design-build firm Spot Lab kitted out the entry with built-in cabinetry, seating, and pegboard hangers.

For $1.4M, You Can Score an A-Plus A-Frame in Northern Michigan - Photo 3 of 14 -
For $1.4M, You Can Score an A-Plus A-Frame in Northern Michigan - Photo 4 of 14 -
The living room has soaring ceilings and a water vapor fireplace, which swaps flames for mist and a heating element.

The living room has soaring ceilings and a water vapor fireplace, which swaps flames for mist and a heating element.

For $1.4M, You Can Score an A-Plus A-Frame in Northern Michigan - Photo 6 of 14 -
Cork lines the lower-level walls, and the floor is polished concrete.

Cork lines the lower-level walls, and the floor is polished concrete.

For $1.4M, You Can Score an A-Plus A-Frame in Northern Michigan - Photo 8 of 14 -
For $1.4M, You Can Score an A-Plus A-Frame in Northern Michigan - Photo 9 of 14 -
For $1.4M, You Can Score an A-Plus A-Frame in Northern Michigan - Photo 10 of 14 -
A ship’s ladder leads to the small loft at the top of the home.

A ship’s ladder leads to the small loft at the top of the home.

For $1.4M, You Can Score an A-Plus A-Frame in Northern Michigan - Photo 12 of 14 -
Radiant heated floors keep the home cozy throughout Michigan’s snowy winters.

Radiant heated floors keep the home cozy throughout Michigan’s snowy winters.

For $1.4M, You Can Score an A-Plus A-Frame in Northern Michigan - Photo 14 of 14 -
w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.