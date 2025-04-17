A Renovation Turned It Into a Cottage—But You’d Think It Was Still Just an Old Barn

SubscribeSign In
Original steel wrapping the ’60s structure in Kansas hides fresh pine interiors and energy-efficient features.
Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details:

Location: Overbrook, Kansas

Architect: BNIM / @bnimarchitects

Footprint: 702 square feet

Builder: Dmrtisans

Structural Engineer: Walter P Moore

Mechanical Engineer: Introba

Photographer: Kelly Callewaert

From the Architect: "Located on a family farm, Overbrook Overlook transforms a 1960s barn into a residential cottage nestled into a rolling hill that overlooks the town of Overbrook, Kansas. Overbrook Overlook retains much of the weathered corrugated steel siding and roofing from the existing corn barn, establishing an intriguing contrast between the cottage’s rustic exterior and warm pine interior. High performance glazing envelopes the 480-square-foot space, bringing in generous daylight and connecting the cottage to its surrounding vistas and nature. 

"Foam-in-place insulation and very efficient comfort systems will push the home toward net-zero energy once solar photovoltaics are installed. The cottage is designed with compactness and comfort, creatively providing a range of spaces including a kitchen, dining space, living area, and six sleeping spaces. The  bathroom is finished with materials from Recycled Surfaces, a Kansas City organization that reuses landfill-destined materials to create renewable, high-performing surface products. Overbrook Overlook sits adjacent to the farm’s original land grant stone house built in 1860, which the owners have reconstructed as an ancillary historic structure and refer to as the Underlook."

Grace Bernard
