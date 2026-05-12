SubscribeSign In
Outdoor TVs—Love ’Em or Hate ’Em?View 2 Photos

Outdoor TVs—Love ’Em or Hate ’Em?

A patio upgrade or vibe killer? Our readers decide whether plein air screens are peak entertainment or defeat the whole point of being outside.
Text by
Illustrations by
View 2 Photos

Gilding the lily! Look up—the sky, the trees, the sun beckon and restore the mind and body.
@tagshull

It reminds me of my childhood. We used to watch shows and sports on summer nights.
@lavidatedah

Aren’t we in front of screens, consuming passively, enough already? I think so.
@vnznzy

TVs ruin every conversation and are hideous products.
@doniadesign.floortje

I love to be outside, so why not have a TV out there?!
@jeffwenger1

Outdoor TVs—Love ’Em or Hate ’Em? - Photo 1 of 1 -

Pub vibes.
@majreid

Annoys neighbors, hello!
@j9draws

Specifically for family events.
@bychristinajones

Feels like it pollutes the outdoor experience.
@caree_w

Living in a desert climate, you spend a lot of time outdoors, so why not have a TV area?
@tabriola

It will disturb my backyard animals. It’s just unnecessary.
@raamartdesign

Football!!!
@ktjeepwaver

Don’t like them indoors as well.
@mekash

Published

Topics

Garden & LandscapesInterior Design

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.