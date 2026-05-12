Outdoor TVs—Love ’Em or Hate ’Em?
Gilding the lily! Look up—the sky, the trees, the sun beckon and restore the mind and body.
@tagshull
It reminds me of my childhood. We used to watch shows and sports on summer nights.
@lavidatedah
Aren’t we in front of screens, consuming passively, enough already? I think so.
@vnznzy
TVs ruin every conversation and are hideous products.
@doniadesign.floortje
I love to be outside, so why not have a TV out there?!
@jeffwenger1
Pub vibes.
@majreid
Annoys neighbors, hello!
@j9draws
Specifically for family events.
@bychristinajones
Feels like it pollutes the outdoor experience.
@caree_w
Living in a desert climate, you spend a lot of time outdoors, so why not have a TV area?
@tabriola
It will disturb my backyard animals. It’s just unnecessary.
@raamartdesign
Football!!!
@ktjeepwaver
Don’t like them indoors as well.
@mekash
—
Published
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.