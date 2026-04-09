Build Your Spring Outdoor Setup Around This Sleek Matte Black Grill

For years, the grill market has suggested otherwise, positioning high-performance cooking as something accessible only to those willing to spend thousands. Monument Grills built the Eminence series to challenge that assumption, delivering lasting quality and premium materials alongside some serious value.

Experience peace of mind with a 10-year limited warranty on the impressive Eminence 425 — a sleek, pearl matte black grill offering 680 sq. in. of cooking space. Crafted with a fortified structure of die-cast and reinforced cast-iron materials, it promises enduring quality.

With 60,000 total BTUs across four main burners and a dedicated side burner, the matte-black Eminence 425 offers impressive cooking power housed in a durable iron body with premium touches: think tri-color LED knob lights, an enclosed back panel, heavy-duty metal wheels, and extra-thick doors.

The 680-square-inch cooking area features matching matte cast iron grates, and the innovative omni-cavity infrared system blends convection and radiant heat for rapid temperature increases and remarkably even cooking. It’s a grill that deserves to be the centerpiece of your outdoor entertaining, bringing style and function to the backyard—all for less than $800.

Of course, one of our other deeply held beliefs about outdoor entertaining is that a great grill is just one part of the equation for a hot party (or casual weekday dinner, if that’s more your vibe). The real magic happens when you create a complete setup that makes hosting feel effortless, not stressful. Build your look around the matte black profile with playful pieces that enhance the atmosphere to your outdoor space, and you’ll be starting off spring right.