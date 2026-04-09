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Build Your Spring Outdoor Setup Around This Sleek Matte Black Grill

Build Your Spring Outdoor Setup Around This Sleek Matte Black Grill

Heat things up this season with these outdoor entertaining essentials, including a stylish, chef-approved grill designed to make backyard cookouts a breeze.
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Monument Grills
The Eminence 425 pairs a sleek pearl-matte black design with powerful performance for an elevated grilling experience.
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One important thing we believe here at Dwell: outdoor entertaining shouldn't require a massive investment or complicated equipment.

For years, the grill market has suggested otherwise, positioning high-performance cooking as something accessible only to those willing to spend thousands. Monument Grills built the Eminence series to challenge that assumption, delivering lasting quality and premium materials alongside some serious value.

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Eminence 425
Eminence 425
Monument Grills
Experience peace of mind with a 10-year limited warranty on the impressive Eminence 425 — a sleek, pearl matte black grill offering 680 sq. in. of cooking space. Crafted with a fortified structure of die-cast and reinforced cast-iron materials, it promises enduring quality.
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With 60,000 total BTUs across four main burners and a dedicated side burner, the matte-black Eminence 425 offers impressive cooking power housed in a durable iron body with premium touches: think tri-color LED knob lights, an enclosed back panel, heavy-duty metal wheels, and extra-thick doors.

The 680-square-inch cooking area features matching matte cast iron grates, and the innovative omni-cavity infrared system blends convection and radiant heat for rapid temperature increases and remarkably even cooking. It’s a grill that deserves to be the centerpiece of your outdoor entertaining, bringing style and function to the backyard—all for less than $800.

Of course, one of our other deeply held beliefs about outdoor entertaining is that a great grill is just one part of the equation for a hot party (or casual weekday dinner, if that’s more your vibe). The real magic happens when you create a complete setup that makes hosting feel effortless, not stressful. Build your look around the matte black profile with playful pieces that enhance the atmosphere to your outdoor space, and you’ll be starting off spring right.

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Blu Dot Hot Mesh Chair
Blu Dot Hot Mesh Chair
Blu Dot
Chipper chair seeks derrières for at home enjoyment or café canoodling. Available in nine finishes: aqua, black, green, grey green, humble red, natural yellow, simple blue, off-white and watermelon. Stackable and suitable for use indoors or out.
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Signature Indoor Outdoor Throw - Veranda Stripe Saffron
Signature Indoor Outdoor Throw - Veranda Stripe Saffron
Sunbrella
Designed to be your daily go-to with a luxuriously soft feel and exceptional comfort.
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Parrot 3 - Piece Carafe Set
Parrot 3 - Piece Carafe Set
Perigold
The Parrot carafe and tumbler are set by pairs the functional with the fabulous. The clear crystalline surface has been expertly handing etched and painted, in a nod to the traditional glass craftsmanship, while the subtle colorway enhances its modern appeal.
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Roam Solar LED Lantern
Roam Solar LED Lantern
Lumens
The Roam Solar LED Lantern by Les Jardins features a beautifully crafted frame made from teak that has a weathered grey finish. The fixture can be used in outdoor living spaces and is perfect for modern designs.
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Oyku Stoneware Olive Boat
Oyku Stoneware Olive Boat
West Elm
Serve your guests in simple, modern style.Made of durable ceramic for everyday use.The shimmering reactive glaze makes each piece slightly one of a kind.They're microwave and dishwasher safe.
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Lawrence Concrete Planters
Lawrence Concrete Planters
Rejuvenation
Lawrence showcases crisp fluting for a refined, architectural look.
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Ives Tiered Server
Ives Tiered Server
Serena & Lily
A table overflowing. Shared laughter, sun-warmed skin. A rattan weave orbits in mesmerizing detail, a tapestry of bohemian flair.
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Shop More Grills
Eminence 405
Eminence 405
Monument Grills
Enjoy the dynamic evolution of grilling with Eminence 405. This stainless steel grill features Bluetooth app control and an upgraded LED touch panel, allowing you to enjoy a hands-free grilling experience.
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35633B
35633B
Monument Grills
Embark on your grilling journey with our stainless steel 4-burner gas grill, featuring a side burner and sear zone, offering robust performance and innovative features
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Eminence 605
Eminence 605
Monument Grills
Experience limitless cooking possibilities and unmatched convenience with the Eminence 605. Designed for precision, it features dual gas, a powerful infrared rear burner, sear station, gas tank capacity display, full Blaze Zone, and a stainless steel rotisserie.
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Stacey McLachlan
Dwell Contributor
Stacey McLachlan is an award-winning writer and magazine editor living and working in British Columbia, Canada.

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