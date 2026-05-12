Out of Sight
Contemporary design principles favor large panes of glass that welcome natural light, blur the boundaries between inside and out, and frame the surrounding landscape as part of the home itself. This approach acknowledges that space, light, and architecture can work together to create a home that feels both expansive and deeply personal.
The challenge is finding ways to balance seclusion with that connection to nature when you need one or the other. Traditional solutions like blinds, curtains, or films often interrupt the very design they’re meant to protect, blocking natural light or disrupting carefully considered interiors. That’s where CLiC on-demand privacy glass comes in—so privacy and openness coexist versus compete with one another.
CLiC smart glass lets you enjoy natural light whenever you want it and instantly shifts to privacy mode with the flip of a switch. There are no delays, distortions, or tints; in milliseconds, the glass transitions from clear to private.
When privacy mode is activated, advanced liquid crystal technology scatters incoming light evenly across the glass, letting natural illumination fill the room. This produces a soft, diffused glow that keeps the interiors bright and welcoming. Morning light can flow freely with unobstructed views, while private spaces such as bedrooms, bathrooms, and entryways can become more discreet without sacrificing the home’s architecture.
CLiC delivers the performance expected of premium architectural glass, with an edge-to-edge design that provides the clarity you expect from high-end windows. The system smoothly integrates with third-party smart home automation, blocks up to 99 percent of UV rays to protect furniture and artwork, dampens outside noise, and improves energy efficiency with advanced coatings that reduce heating and cooling loads. Its laminated construction also adds durability and resistance to extreme weather conditions.
This level of innovation is rare, but it reflects the ever-growing movement of responsive design. At its core, CLiC is all about intention: It allows you to decide how and when your space is seen, preserving a connection to the outside world and the quiet comfort that makes a home feel like your own.
Read more at dwell.com/clic.
Published
TopicsDwell Magazine