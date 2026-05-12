Out of Sight

Contemporary design principles favor large panes of glass that welcome natural light, blur the boundaries between inside and out, and frame the surrounding landscape as part of the home itself. This approach acknowledges that space, light, and architecture can work together to create a home that feels both expansive and deeply personal.

The challenge is finding ways to balance seclusion with that connection to nature when you need one or the other. Traditional solutions like blinds, curtains, or films often interrupt the very design they’re meant to protect, blocking natural light or disrupting carefully considered interiors. That’s where CLiC on-demand privacy glass comes in—so privacy and openness coexist versus compete with one another.

CLiC smart glass lets you enjoy natural light whenever you want it and instantly shifts to privacy mode with the flip of a switch. There are no delays, distortions, or tints; in milliseconds, the glass transitions from clear to private.

When privacy mode is activated, advanced liquid crystal technology scatters incoming light evenly across the glass, letting natural illumination fill the room. This produces a soft, diffused glow that keeps the interiors bright and welcoming. Morning light can flow freely with unobstructed views, while private spaces such as bedrooms, bathrooms, and entryways can become more discreet without sacrificing the home’s architecture.