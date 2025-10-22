One of the Original Sea Ranch Demonstration Homes Just Listed for $1.4M

Footprint: 1,590 square feet (1 bedroom, 1 bath)

Lot Size: 0.53 acres

From the Agent: "This stunning home was designed by iconic architect Joseph Esherick in the late ‘60s as one of the original Sea Ranch demonstration homes. Donlyn Lyndon, another member of the stellar group of original architects, designed an 805-square-foot addition in 2014 and a detached workshop/studio which is the perfect sanctuary. The private site is surrounded by nature, just steps from the ocean and protected by a magnificent cypress hedgerow that allows filtered sunset views. A large bedroom with window seat is to the left of the entrance and to the right is the bathroom and living room with deck and hot tub. Concrete and bamboo floors with radiant heat and a fireplace provide pleasant temperatures and large glass doors and windows bring the outside in. The kitchen and dining nook have their own little deck, and the spacious loft provides extra sleeping space. The placement of the windows and the view of the ever-changing meadow, sky, and ocean are fascinating. The Moonraker Rec Center is nearby, and amenities are endless including 55-plus miles of trails along the bluff and into the redwoods, tennis, pickle ball, pools, sauna, and more. Whether you enjoy the spectacular sunsets from one of the decks or hike the nearby trails, you will be captivated by the peace and quiet of this magical place."