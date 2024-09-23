Organic Materials and Earthy Tones Recast a Former Concrete Pig Shed
Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.
Project Details:
Location: England, United Kingdom
Architect: HUTCH Design / @hutch.design
Footprint: 700 square feet
Builder: AK Construction
Structural Engineer: EJG Engineering
Cabinetry Design: Jacob Alexander
Stylist: Sarah Birks / @sebirks
Photographer: Helen Cathcart / @helencathcart
From the Architect: "Prominent features of our design for The Makers Barn include an oversized central chimney made from board-formed concrete, thick plastered walls, timber columns, and a roof covered in larch timber cladding. This contemporary interpretation pays homage to the local architectural style, drawing inspiration from thatched Tudor cottages with pronounced chimneys.
"Due to the building’s modest size (700 square feet), we conceived it as a single, open, and interconnected space with unique vantage points that provide glimpses between the living and bedroom zones as well as framed views to the south. Within this space, we added a sunken bathtub and a concrete shower beneath a cut-out section in the roof, illuminated by a skylight. Additionally, bespoke timber furnishings were integrated to effectively separate different functional areas.
"Internally we placed an emphasis on crafted, organic materials with earthy tones borrowed from nature—including clay-plastered walls and ceilings, end grain flooring and English elm joinery—and styled with pieces from artisans and makers."
Published
TopicsHome Tours
Get the Pro Newsletter
What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.