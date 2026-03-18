The Parquet Floors of This U.K. Country Home Are Made of Ash Felled On-Site

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "Built for an environmentally conscious young family, the home sits on the site of a former orchard with deep personal roots. The design was shaped by the client’s memories of helping grandparents pick fruit and run the orchard’s machinery, a working landscape rich with seasonal rhythms. Four decades on, the orchard has been replanted with local species and is once again thriving. The family are now fully at home in a modest, highly tailored dwelling, one that supports everyday life while remaining deeply connected to the land.



"From the outset, the design was shaped by the site. Two living ‘cubes’ with inset terraces frame the key views: eastward over open fields and southwest towards woodland. A pitched roof timber clad ‘bridge’ links the cubes, creating a quiet space for reading and reflection. The asymmetric form brings depth and rhythm, unified by silvery larch cladding that beds the house into its surroundings. Concealed timber shutters provide shade and allow the home to close down in the evenings or during summer heat. The maturing orchard enfolds the house, providing food, structure, and a living connection to family history.



"The timber-framed home follows a materials strategy centered on natural, locally sourced elements, grounding the design in its setting and reducing embodied carbon. The cladding softens the building into the landscape, while inside, parquet flooring is crafted from an ash tree force-felled from the site due to dieback, literally rooting the house in its own ground.