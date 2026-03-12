One Night in Vipp’s First U.S. Guesthouse—a Monolithic Upstate New York Cabin

I arranged a two-night stay in February—before the retreat officially opened in early March—and invited my friends, Sophie, Cooper, and Phoebe to join me on the jaunt, lest I go totally stir crazy in a cabin all by myself. The weekend prior to our trip, the Northeast got hit by a big snowfall, and it became clear we’d be indoors more than usual for a typical upstate cabin trip. No matter: all the more time to enjoy the Vipp kitchen.

Vipp Pavilion is located in the Sullivan County hamlet of Pond Eddy, roughly two hours from Manhattan by car. The guesthouse costs $950 per night, with a minimum stay of two nights.

Friday 10 a.m.: After two and a half hours in the car, we arrive and the property is still quite snowy. In normal weather, we could drive right up to the house, but instead we park on the opposite side of the pond since our car doesn’t have four-wheel drive and can’t make it up the snow-packed path. Something about arriving on foot makes our first glimpse of the cabin feel a little more magical, as if we’d been hiking all morning and then stumbled on this weird modernist oasis. On the drive up, we passed what appears to be an A-frame cabin and rental cottage not far from the property, and those stalwarts of the Upstate Weekend Vacation Experience set the oddity of this boxy structure in sharp relief. Other Catskills and Hudson Valley design stays that have opened in recent years, like Piaule, Eastwind, or Wildflower Farms, more directly reference cabin or farmhouse aesthetics. Vipp Pavilion, meanwhile, provides something of a counterpoint. The 1,200-square foot, single-level building’s gray exterior—which alternates between rough and ribbed stucco—slightly camouflages with the trees that have lost their leaves. We pass through a curved stucco courtyard to a small vestibule clad in sapele. We kick off our shoes then proceed to the main room, which is fronted by an entire wall of glass that looks out onto the pond. It feels like standing in the operating room above a painting of a bucolic nature scene, like we’re totally removed from the environment but still constantly observing it.

The entryway, window frames, and round-edged millwork are clad in sapele.

The view is mesmerizing, even though most of the landscape is still bare and frozen from winter. The Pavilion’s two bedrooms run rather small, so it’s clear this is the space we’ll spend the most time in. I naturally get first dibs on bedrooms and run back and forth between the two, trying to decide which I’d prefer. I opt for the one with the round skylight, which looks similar to the small oculus in the kitchen. The guesthouse’s three skylights all have inset globe lights—something I’ve never seen before.

A custom edition of the Vipp Swivel chair upholstered in a warm light gray leather was created specifically for the upstate New York guesthouse.

12:30 p.m.: Even in the cushiest of places, a small logistical fire almost always emerges. Ours is the coffee situation. Sophie takes on the task of figuring out the espresso machine, a very professional looking Quick Mill Andreja Premium, but it’s giving her trouble. Eventually she decides to make coffee with the Moka pot from the kitchen shelves instead, but she wants to figure out the espresso machine too. She watches a YouTube video and gets to the bottom of it, and then we have oodles of coffee—some to drink from the Moka pot, some to have from the espresso machine. She officially becomes head barista of the trip. 1:30 p.m.: I decide to make Superiority Burger’s beet salad and cauliflower wings as our first meal here. I’ve been craving the former like crazy, and the latter seems like a good companion to it, even if it skews a little Super Bowl party for a place like this. I’ve long been curious to experience cooking in a Vipp kitchen for myself. The one here, Vipp’s anodized aluminum V3 kitchen, is essentially a stand-alone island, with two mini fridges, one on each side of the island, and everything—mixing bowls, cutting boards, ingredients—stored in the drawers. I take about one million steps scurrying around the island to find different tools. It feels like I’m a scientist in a laboratory. The fact that there are no upper cabinets, and no super obtrusive appliances, helps the kitchen and living space blend together visually. The round design of the room also showcases the wall–independent kitchen format—there are no cabinets or tall appliances, everything floats in the center of the space—which would be harder to pull off in a more traditional kitchen setup.

Vipp’s anodized aluminum V3 kitchen sits below a skylight.

3 p.m.: I’m somehow still cooking, but I’m playing chess with Sophie on Vipp’s modular Loft Sofa, which has more than enough room for the two of us and the full-size board, in between the ringing timers. Sophie is a good opponent and the game makes me want to play chess more; I was obsessed with it as a kid, but haven’t played much since. More or less everything in the cabin is designed by Vipp, down to the dish brush, so we all organically start discussing what our favorite pieces are. I’m particularly into the bowls, which have this tiered design that kind of reminds me of an upside down ice cream cone. 5 p.m.: There’s a Shop Rite about 35 minutes away and Phoebe, Cooper, and I decide to head there before the sun goes down. The drive passes through Hawk’s Nest (a winding cliffside drive that’s known to appear in car commercials), and the lighting at this time of day is primo. We all pause our conversation in the car to look at how gorgeous it is. Once at the Shop Rite, Cooper and Phoebe mostly handle the adult part of the grocery shopping, while I scurry around for treats like hot chocolate, vegan whipped cream, and gluten-free cookies.

Vipp Pavilion has two bedrooms and accommodates up to four guests.

6:30 p.m.: Arriving back at the cabin with the sun having just set, the space could not look more cozy, with its warm lighting visible from the opposite end of the snow-covered pond. Once inside though, all that glass just leaves us looking at our own reflections, so we close the wraparound curtains completely. With one wall of hard surface no longer hard, the space feels more cocoon-like than it does during the day. I lay down to try to usher away a headache, and build up the strength to finish making the beet salad while everyone else cooks dinner. 9 p.m.: Dinner is served and it tastes amazing. Everyone likes the weird beet salad I made, which is a big win. While we sit at the dining table, Cooper and I both swivel back and forth in the custom edition of the Vipp Swivel chair made for this guesthouse. It feels like we’re children who got the rare opportunity to sit in a parent’s sophisticated desk chair. After dinner, we sit on the living room sofas for five minutes before admitting we’re too sleepy and all retire to bed.

Sophie tries to operate the espresso machine in the open kitchen area.

Saturday 6 a.m.: I wake up earlier than I’d like to on a restful weekend getaway and admit to myself that I’m not getting back to sleep. I get out of bed and pull open the curtains, which have a very satisfying effortless glide along the track. I only open them a few feet, just enough to glimpse the beginning of the sunrise. I decide to sprawl out on the couch in the living area, while the sun begins to emerge. The piece doesn’t look imposingly large, but stretching out, I appreciate its size—I’m able to experience a particular kind of lounging I can’t experience back home, on my city-scaled couch. I start writing and feel abundantly aware that my typing noises are robbing the house of its feeling of stillness. 7 a.m.: I’m done writing for now and the sun is fully peeking out from behind the trees. For a moment I consider simply relaxing, but I’m antsy to get out there. I head back to the bedroom and discover Cooper is awake now, so we get bundled up and head outside together.

As a group, we’ve been wondering just how frozen over the pond is. At the side closest to the path into the house, there’s a rowboat upturned and stuck in the snow and ice. On the other side, one corner isn’t entirely covered by snow and it appears to be unfrozen. I tap it with my toe and realize it’s just extremely clear ice. I kick at it again and dislodge a few chunks, which we hold then hold up to the sun. I feel like I could marvel at it for several minutes. Finally I feel like I’m doing something like ‘relaxing,’ which, admittedly, can be hard for me to do.

Johnston Marklee’s design for Vipp Pavilion was partially inspired by Rationalist architect Adalberto Libera’s 1930s Villa Malaparte in Capri, Italy. The Catskills retreat has a green roof designed by native landscape specialists Larry Weaner Landscape Associates.

Cooper and I poke around the property, looking at fallen icicles on one side of the home, and venture up into the forest behind the house. Listening to the birds chirping, the snow crunching under our feet, seeing the sun glisten on the untouched snow—it’s a much more blissful way of experiencing winter than navigating ravines of slush in the city. 9:30 a.m.: Sophie makes all of us coffee with a new, earned confidence. We all attend to our own quiet tasks—Cooper sketching, Sophie writing, Phoebe and I reading. The living area is big enough for us to all hang out together quietly without feeling like we’re on top of each other. When I open the living room curtains all the way, it feels like I’m unveiling a diorama of the great outdoors. The way that the curtains, when tucked away, mimic the ridges of the kitchen island, which itself mimics the texture of the building’s exterior, is very satisfying. We weigh out our options for the day and land on a jaunt around Livingston Manor, which is about an hour drive away. I’ve had the design shop there, Corners, pinned on my Google Maps for a while, and the Catskills Art Space, too. They’re conveniently located right across the street from each other. Sophie finds The Kaatskeller, a pizzeria, just down the street and it looks great. I don’t eat gluten and the reviews all approve of the gluten-free crust, so I’m in.

1 p.m.: We arrive at The Kaatskeller and get a table immediately. We’re all very charmed by the restaurant, with its vintage light fixtures and wood-paneled walls. I order a Hawaiian pizza that has jalapeños and prosciutto instead of ham and it is quite satisfying. I can’t even tell it’s gluten free, which is the best I can say most days.

Vipp Pavilion’s location in Pond Eddy is about an hour drive from Livingston Manor. We visited Corners (left), an art and design shop, and Catskill Art Space, where A Gathering of Utopian Benches by Francis Cape was on view (right).

2:30 p.m.: It was a wonderful meal, but now Sophie and I are both having a caffeine crash. We go across the street to the Main Street Farm market and cafe which is exactly the kind of "shoppy shop" that can get my engine running again. We all flit around looking at the olives, the mustard jars, the craft beer. Before my cortado is even ready, I already feel about 10 times more energized. Once we’re fully caffeinated, we head to Corners, where I resist the urge to buy a set of Alexander Calder playing cards by Art of Play, and then to Catskill Art Space. There’s a James Turrell installation here that’s quite disorienting, and A Gathering of Utopian Benches, a show by artist Francis Cape that presents recreations of benches from different communal societies, including many I hadn’t heard of before. We all decide which bench is our favorite, then head out. We stop by two more shops, an antique store called Life Repurposed and a woodsy home goods store called Homestedt before piling back in the car. 5 p.m.: Back at the house, Sophie is cooking tonight’s dinner—a Spanish omelette inspired by the Vogue video of Rosalia making it. I rope Cooper into playing Bananagrams with me and we talk about our favorite parts of the house again, now that we’ve had more time to take it in. Cooper loves the black steel pepper mill, which has ridges along the lid that recall the guesthouse’s recurring ribbed texture, and the dining chairs. I love the perforated shade on the floor lamp, which I noticed when I woke up early this morning.

8 p.m.: After dinner, we just sit and talk for a few hours, using a bluetooth speaker we found next to one of the sofas to set the mood. It’s really nice to be in a place with no TV to distract us. I don’t know that we otherwise would have spent the whole night only talking.

Concrete floors and rough stucco walls complement the textured fabric covering Vipp’s modular Loft sofa.