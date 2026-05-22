One Night in a Historic Department Store Turned Luxury Hotel—With a Toddler

Welcome to One Night In, a series about staying in the most unparalleled places available to rest your head. In recent years, I’ve developed a bit of a philosophy about traveling. Airbnbs are for groups and/or longer trips where you’d benefit from a kitchen, or traveling to a place where the hotels are for whatever reason exorbitantly expensive. Hotels are for everything else. This approach has served me well in planning trips—that is, until I had a child, an experience that, you might have heard, means that most everything you know about how to approach planning most everything has to be reassessed (or even if it doesn’t have to be, inevitably is, however briefly). My traveling-with-a-child approach was tested on my first family vacation, which I documented for Dwell, glamping at Snow Peak’s first campsite in the U.S. on the coast of Washington. The timing of the flights for that trip meant we’d have one night before going home that, for our sanity, we’d want to spend in Portland, Oregon, proper before flying out quite early the next day. Having never been to Portland, or glamped, I thought this seemed like a great idea—a night in an actual hotel, safe from the elements. But I was also wary about that evening; at the campsite, my partner and I spent a couple of our evenings chilling outside by the fire, and being stuck whispering in a hotel room while a 20-month-old slept next to us seemed…unpleasant. On the flip side, staying at a luxury hotel that would provide more space and comfort seemed like asking for trouble—would children even be welcome there?

After mulling it over—rich people also have children! was one thought I had—and doing some research, I decided we’d try to go the high-end route, and zeroed in on The Nines, a hotel in downtown Portland regularly on best-of lists that would be only a 20-minute drive to the airport at 4:30 in the morning, but also had a cool backstory. The publicist I conversed with about a press stay knows I have a child, but I didn’t go as far as to request anything more than enough space to have her in a Pack ‘N Play. So we’re going into this fancy night blind, and wondering where it will take us.

The interiors of The Nines offer a contrast to its more classic facade.

Wednesday 12:30 p.m.: The day before arriving, I’d called the hotel to see if we could get early check in, because, as every parent with a young child knows, your day is structured around nap time, and we were going to be in a bit of a strange slot checking in at four. Plus, we had piles of stuff with us I’d rather have put in a room and not in the rental car or with the concierge. I was told someone would be checking out of the suite (! exciting news to me) we were assigned to, so we probably couldn’t get in until two. No matter—our plan would be to slowly make our way from the Washington coast to Portland, which is about a two to two-and-a-half-hour drive. The hope was that she might fall asleep in the car, leaving us unconcerned for the rest of the day. Well, that hope is dashed, though she is fairly chill. After stopping in Astoria, Oregon, to pick up some salmon jerky at Josephson’s Fish House, as one does, we enjoy a somewhat overcast drive to Portland. And once we arrive at the hotel, we find we can check in immediately, no problem, the best omen you can get on a trip, no matter its length.

The luxe living clicks in immediately. The Nines Portland is located right in the middle of downtown, and straddles the line between old and new, the relaxed energies of this region of the world and the high-end expectations of this level of hospitality. Part of the Luxury Collection of Marriott, a subsidiary of properties the brand calls "the world’s most exciting and desirable destinations," it’s located in an adaptive reuse property: the renovated Meier & Frank Building, built in 1909 on a full square city block to house the department store of the same name. It was originally designed by A.E. Doyle, and the top nine floors were reworked in 2008; it’s also on the National Register of Historic Places. The bottom floors were briefly a Macy’s, and now hold a Muji, among other tenants. According to a press release, "The concept of being ‘dressed to the nines’ serves as a guiding narrative, connecting the building’s fashion-retail history to its present-day identity as a refined and expressive hospitality environment." The exterior still looks and feels exactly like the classic department stores of the 1900s, but as I notice immediately, the hotel decor has been funked up quite a bit. A valet takes our car while a bellhop gathers our belongings to be brought up to our room. Check in for the hotel requires getting in the elevator, which reminds me of a 21c Museum hotel I stayed at once; the property similarly has a bevy of artworks integrated into it, all curated by Portland-based photographer Paige Powell. Behind the concierge is the lounge and Urban Farmer Steakhouse, which sit in a massive, light-filled seven-story atrium at the center of the building.

Note the baby spoon.

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Once in the room, we see this is certainly a suite, one that, I see later, could put you out a few hundred dollars for a night, season depending. With an entryway, living room, large bathroom, bar area, and massive bedroom with great views of the city all around, there’s more than enough space for the three of us. I also find that the ask about whether we had any dietary restrictions had a purpose—we’ve been left with the most thoughtful care package, which ranges from a diaper pail to stuffed animals and homemade purees for our daughter to wine for us. If this is how a VIP travels—and from what I’ve seen on reality television, it is—I’m sold.

Nothing more exciting than exploring a new diaper pail.

1 p.m.: We’re famished, so we decide to head out to lunch. I’ve saved a bunch of spots to a saved map in Google, my favorite way to prepare for a trip, and most are Asian spots. The closest is Nong’s Khao Man Gai, a famed Portland spot known for its chicken and rice. We walk over and the day is bright and clear, the rain we were worried about not making its presence known. There’s only a few people in the small restaurant, so we settle in at a booth and my partner orders what I’m worried will be way too much food: pork and rice, chicken and rice, and tofu and rice for the baby. When it arrives just a few minutes later, all of us start digging in immediately. It takes her a little coaxing to start, and we help ourselves to some of her offerings in the meantime, but pretty soon she’s happy dipping her tofu into the peanut sauce, and getting rice all over the floor. The staff is quite friendly, and seems unconcerned with the mess. I’d earmarked a few things we could spend the day doing, but we’d noticed a billboard on our drive in that said there was a David Hockney exhibit at the Portland Art Museum, which is a short walk away. The dichotomy of the Pacific Northwest that I haven’t quite wrapped my head around is how much rain seems to threaten plans, yet the whole point of being there is being outside. I guess most who live there are made of sturdier (or wetter) stuff than us.

An exhibit at the Portland Art Museum paying homage to the famous Mount Hood.

There aren’t a lot of people in the museum, which makes our daughter demanding to get in and out of her stroller, and running around certainly easier. I’m feeling slightly self critical for not going further afield with our one day in Portland, given that it actually looks like the weather is going to be fine, but reminding myself that there’s huge value is just chilling and not doing much. After we see our fill of art, we decide to walk around a bit, checking out Powell’s, of course, and the Nike store (double of course). During this jaunt, the baby finally falls asleep, getting her nap in at last. While the hotel’s location is definitely logistically convenient, the city is often referred to as a city of neighborhoods, meaning that each has its own separate energy. Downtown itself is, as is the case in many American cities, not necessarily one with the most personality or intrigue, and there’s definitely a focus on revitalization there that is needed, particularly with the crisis around affordable housing. There’s a contrast then, between the hotel and its surroundings, one that, again, echoes a tension in many other similar places. In this way, staying at The Nines, if you’re paying close attention, feels like experiencing a location at a crossroads.

The view of Departures.

4:30 p.m.: But on that point, we decide to head back to the hotel, since isn’t that the whole reason we’re here—to enjoy it? After briefly thinking about getting a drink in the atrium, we decide going up to Departures, which is on the roof, is the move. It has a real early 2000s feel—a compliment—and we order some roasted potatoes and a very ’90s lychee beverage for myself, and sit outside. The views of the mountains are really stunning, and everyone seems tolerant of a child feeling the need to sit on every piece of furniture and touch every thing.

The inside of Departures, with views of the city and mountains beyond.

Everything must be touched.

7 p.m.: But our tolerance of that aforementioned vibe is limited, and we head back to our suite to wind down. There’s of course other things we could be doing, sans child: a fitness center, and a hidden Library Room full of books from Powell’s and a pool table. But after availing ourselves of our supplied food, and the snacks we brought and left in the helpful mini fridge, we set the baby’s little tent and crib situation up in the living room. The decor takes more risks than the "quiet luxury" neutrals our time is known for: though the furniture has a mix of modern and traditional lines, a bright Tiffany blue is the through line, making its mark on velvet chairs, accent walls, couches, and even stripes through the carpet. I learn later that these little touches to fashion continue down to even the drawer pulls, which are meant to resemble bracelets. Every room has original artwork from students at the Pacific Northwest College of Art. Bath and bedtime go fine, and then it’s time to shut the door and decompress. I take a long bath, pop on a robe—the ultimate hotel luxury—and pour myself a glass of wine while catching up on Love Is Blind. The views of the city from the massive windows around us feel a bit like sleeping in an old office building—a compliment, to be clear. The sky is gray and brightly lit by the moon, and the birds swoop in large groups back and forth across the window.

Is there anything better than watching television in a bed that you don’t have to make?