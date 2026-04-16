One Night in Snow Peak’s First U.S. Campground—With a Toddler

Welcome to One Night In, a series about staying in the most unparalleled places available to rest your head. As the saying often goes, there are two types of people in the world, and for my particular purposes for this piece, those two types are people who like to camp and people who don’t. As far as I’m concerned, since I went to sleepaway camp for seven years, I’m definitely not a person who doesn’t like to camp, and yet somehow my family has labeled me as being less of the land and more of the house. For example: I’ve seriously considered hiking Scotland’s West Highland Way, because someone else will drive your bags between locations and you get to sleep every night in a real inn, in a real bed, with a real shower and toilet, eating food someone else made you in a kitchen. Best of both worlds! I know there are a lot of people out there like me—people who enjoy nature, but only to a point. They can do it the hard way, but would prefer to do it a softer way. That’s how glamping came about anyway. This long preamble is all to say: when I told friends that my partner and I would be taking our 21-month-old daughter from New York City to the Pacific Northwest to camp for four days in March, I got some surprised faces.

But don’t worry, I said to them. There were a lot of caveats. First of all, the flight there—arguably the most risky part of the whole operation—would be from Los Angeles, because we’d be taking this journey after visiting family on the west coast. Not even three hours! Short! Secondly, we’d be staying in an actual cabin—a high-design mobile cabin, actually, one of the accommodation options at Japanese camping brand Snow Peak’s first U.S. campsite, which opened two years ago. Yes, it’d only be 228 square feet, and we’d be going in early March, not exactly the warmest or driest time of year to visit Long Beach, Washington, but we have to lean into life! And what better way to do than make our first real vacation with our daughter harder than lying on a beach within driving distance? Sure, this trip was initially pitched by the property’s publicist as a great opportunity to "work remote," but she also said the campsite was family-friendly! Soon, I find myself going back and forth with said very patient publicist about logistics, and she is reassuring me that even with a child, we will "be comfortable no matter the weather." She has booked us flights, and a car rental has been confirmed. We are going. And so I tell myself: When in doubt, even if the worst happens, it will make a good story.

The Guesthouse, where visitors check in, was intended to create a sense of calm. Its saltbox rooftop mirrors a common style choice for homes in the Pacific Northwest. The desk countertop is a cast concrete and the base is reclaimed cedar. Next to the Guesthouse is a boardwalk path that leads to the rest of the campsite.

Sunday 4:30 p.m.: We fly into Portland from Los Angeles. It is, I have come to understand from popular culture, a very normal looking Oregon day in March—cloudy skies. Immediately, it becomes clear Portland International Airport is in the middle of a large renovation helmed by ZGF Architects, which includes numerous art installations. While the mass timber ceiling is very impressive (the wood, I later learn, "was locally sourced from landowners and mills within a 300-mile radius of the airport, including small landowners, tribal lands, and community forests practicing sustainable forestry"), I’m comforted by the ’70s-style carpet, which is, at least for now, still intact. As this is the second flight we’ve taken in a week with two checked roller bags (one almost overweight), a car seat, a stroller, a crib, and a "personal item" for each of us, I’ve become an old pro at maneuvering our massive amounts of travel items (though ask me about my thoughts on both the price and price differences of Smarte Cartes at various U.S. airports another time). Because with all my obsessive planning I neglected to realize that this flight would be in the middle of my daughter’s nap, she has skipped it, and almost immediately falls asleep in the rental car, leaving us to enjoy the slowly setting sun and scenic two-and-a-half hour drive to the Washington coast in relative silence, staring at the truly majestic mountains, trees, and lakes. It also gives me plenty of time to ponder whether this whole trip could have been one of my worst ideas ever. Right now, I’m feeling optimistic.

It’s now that I admit that were this just any glamping site, I probably wouldn’t have gone through the trouble to do all this. But Snow Peak has an air about it. Founded in 1958 by Yamai Yukio, and initially primarily dedicated to ice climbing materials, the brand has become beloved for its streamlined aesthetic and high-quality gear (with prices to match). It’s expanded in recent decades into clothing—if your man loves GQ, he likely loves Snow Peak—and has particularly focused on growth in the U.S. market. Though Snow Peak has had an interesting last few years in terms of ownership, it’s still run by the ancestors of Yukio, and as such continues to be able to hold onto the cachet of quality, like a Japanese Filson. The first campground opened in 2011, and they now operate 14 around the world (six are in Japan). This particular site is 25 acres, and sits on the Long Beach peninsula, between the Pacific Ocean and the Willapa Bay. I’ve purposefully decided to not read too much press about it (and there’s plenty of it) before arriving, so as not to taint my view of the experience, but I do know that the Jyubako—or "living box"—Suite we will be staying in was designed by architect Kengo Kuma, now perhaps best known for the Japan National Stadium for the 2020 Olympics. As you might imagine, it was designed to focus on indoor/outdoor living (or staying, in my case), and is made entirely of light wood. While there are several other accommodation options at Snow Peak Campfield—you can bring your own tent, or use a Snow Peak one—this is the only one that has an actual solid roof, and a bathroom. Depending on the season, and which accommodation you book, the price ranges from $55 to $419 a night, plus the cost of various Snow Peak product kits should you choose to rent them. 6:45 p.m.: Arriving is when the semi-trouble begins. As anyone who is a regular camper, or even someone who has done it once the wrong way will tell you, showing up at a campsite at night, can be an extremely destabilizing experience, particularly when you have to figure out how you’re eating dinner. Add on feeding a child and figuring out how to place her own little SlumberPod tent that pops over her crib like a bird cage cover—designed so we can move about while she’s sleeping without disturbing her, and so she doesn’t immediately begin bothering us when she awakes—is a whole other thing.

We park our car in the parking lot—Campfield is a car-free campsite—and check in at the Guesthouse, a wooden, glass-fronted structure which features a front desk and displays about various Snow Peak products, plus what I assume are offices in the back. I’d read the provided packing list several times, but I find out that a number of my questions about what amenities would be available to us and what we might need to rent when we arrived, or how to book the spa, would have been answered by the email that I either accidentally deleted or went to spam a few days prior. We take one of the provided carts and pull our things down a lit wooden path, then a gravel one, to our Jyubako Suite #5, situated roughly in the middle of the site.

The 228-square-foot Jyubako Suites were designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, and are stocked with Snow Peak products.

Coming from New York, I find my perspective on how small a town or city will be from afar a bit skewed, but even for the decided off season, Long Beach is a fully functioning town, even if the establishments have more limited hours than they might normally. Campfield Long Beach is a five-minute drive from the main drag, which means it’s quiet, and will only continue to get more so as the days go on. Despite its footprint, the cabin is almost so minimalist that in the dark it takes a second to get the lay of the land. Once you walk up the stairs, there’s a short hallway, with a small bench and hooks for your things; to the right is the bathroom, which is Europe-style, with the showerhead and the Toto toilet only separated by a curtain. The main space is a kitchen counter with an upper and lower cabinet, mini fridge, sink, and induction stovetop. There’s a Campfield Futon starter set (retails for $969.95)—which folds out into a bed for someone who is not under two—and a Renewed Single Action Low table ($249.95) that faces out the large picture window, which opens onto a small porch you can sit on in good weather. At the back wall is the bed, with a small nook next to it where you can charge and place devices and other small items. While my partner quickly runs out to Sid’s, the local grocery store—the on-site Campstore closes at 5 p.m. during the week during the slow months—I attempt to unpack what we need and put as much stuff away as possible so we have some space to move around. For such a small space, I am pleasantly surprised by how easy it is to tuck things away. One genius move, if I do say so myself, is taking the suitcases and bringing them back to the car, allowing all of our packing cubes to be placed in the large drawer under the bed. My daughter looks on while eating grapes and cheddar bunnies as I try a few different rearrangements, finally settling on shifting the coffee table under the window, moving the futon closer to the bed, moving the Stacking Shelf container ($250.95) toward the window, and sliding her SlumberPod-covered Pack N Play next to the couch, leaving a small space to walk along the hallway into the main area.

The Takibi Kit in action, one of several that can be rented at the site to make whatever meal you want to your specifications.

It’s a combination of being frazzled, it being hard to visualize what you might need when you’re 3,000 miles away, and having an email with arrival details sent to spam, but we’re a little out of sorts with where to get what on the campsite. It’s clear we have items we need to make food, but less clear what we might need to make it a comfortable experience. After reviewing the pamphlet we’ve been given, my partner calls the front desk (we realize later you can also text them) because he has decided we should definitely get a Takibi Kit. All the campsites come with a basic Pack and Carry L fireplace ($239.95), but the additional pieces in the kit, such as the Jikaro Firering table ($339.95), grill ($49.95), folding dining table ($449.95), and other grilling equipment are deemed necessary for the full experience, and must be rented for $49 a night (if you just need firewood, that’s $10 a bundle). Shortly thereafter, an employee drops off the items. Folding chairs ($149.95), we find out, we can pick up ourselves near the spa. Once our child is in bed, and I’ve had a glass of wine, I feel more relaxed. My partner gets the fire set up; food-wise, he smartly went basic at the store, with hot dogs and buns, both local. We scarf down our dogs. A few guests walk to and from the Ofuro Spa, one of the major amenities that distinguishes this campsite from others across the U.S., as we sit in our "yard" having dinner and enjoying the stars. "Man this thing rocks," my partner says of the Takibi setup. It’s incredibly simple looking, but easy to use and deeply pleasurable in that respect. It’s recommended you pack a head lamp, but the rechargeable lantern ($169.95) next to the bed works great for our outdoor cooking. 9:30 p.m.: The Ofuro closes at 10, and time has flown by, what with us trying to set up our entire lives in the dark and make dinner in it too. While I’d missed the email about how to book two-hour slots at the spa, which is required, the woman at the front desk told me she wasn’t worried about it being overcrowded, given how few people were camping, so gave me the door code (it changes daily). It’s late enough once we’ve finished dinner but I really want to get a dip in, and it’s right down the path, so I take a quick dunk in the pool, which overlooks trees surrounding a pond (sadly not swimmable). The structure is modeled after Japanese bathhouses, and is open-air under an awning. Now warmed through and through, attempting to brush our teeth next to a sleeping child isn’t as hazardous as I’d predicted, and we climb into the queen bed, which I find to be insanely comfortable and cozy, and almost immediately fall asleep.

The Ofuro was designed so the spa area would be "purposefully obscured," with the angle of columns inspired by the Alder trees that surround the pond it looks out over.

Monday 7:30 a.m.: Despite the fact that we’re sleeping in the same room as our child, which is a sure way to get woken up far earlier than you’d like, the Portland weather or maybe just the travel has knocked us all out, and we don’t hear her stirring until a fairly reasonable time. Waking up in the cabin is that incredible feeling of actually getting to see something that you’ve only experienced in the dark; opening the shades while lying in bed and peering out is almost magical. It’s just a view of the path, with another Jyubako Suite across from us, trees, and the pond beyond, but it feels like being in a tiny camping village, which I guess it is. Now that it’s daylight, I can finally look at more of the cabin’s details. I’d admired the soft recessed lighting around the edges of the room and bed the day before, as no overhead lighting is always a plus; it feels extremely complimentary and thoughtful, one light source layered on top of the other. The outlets are all placed exactly where you’d want them to be. But it’s almost as if the attention to detail makes you notice more than you normally would when things don’t work quite right. For instance, when we go to turn the heat on, we find that the remote for the split unit is by the door, but it takes walking close to the unit to get it to actually turn on, which made us think it wasn’t working at first. The lock on our door is finicky, and we find out that using it requires a bit of explanation that we weren’t given at check in, and since the property’s 14 Jyubakos were installed at different times, not all function exactly the same way.

Walking outside, we explore some of the camp. Campfield Long Beach has 43 tent sites and eight Snow Peak tent suites in addition to the Jyubakos, and they’re not particularly spread apart. Per their website, I come to find that’s intentional, as most is here: The campfield nomenclature references traditional campgrounds in Japan. However, unlike typical campsites in the United States, there is often no delineation between sites. Instead, campers select their spot in an open field, usually next to their fellow outdoor enthusiasts. This open space approach naturally spurred a more social camping experience in Japan. Instead of isolated sites with limited interactions between groups, campers are integrated and often visit other’s setups. This community-oriented atmosphere is a core part of Snow Peak’s gathering ethos and approach to outdoor culture. Some of this is difficult to pick up on when you’re visiting with few people around, and may be difficult for the average American visitor, camper or not, to grow accustomed to; when I return home, I’ll read some complaints to this end on Reddit, full of extremely passionate fans of the brand eager to give feedback. The sites are quite close together, with limited foliage between them. (Some of that is due to trees having not fully grown in yet during our visit.)

The Campstore was designed so that the windows would open up to the wetlands that center the property.

8:30 a.m.: We walk over to the Campstore to check both the burritos and what we might want to buy to commemorate our stay. With large glass windows, a woodburning fire, and high ceilings, it’s exactly the kind of gathering space you’d expect here. No other guests are here, so we’re missing out on the community aspect that the website advertises, but our burritos and donuts are extremely hot and delicious, and our daughter enjoys wandering around, taking things off the shelves and checking out the board games placed on various tables. It’s packed with exactly the kind of high-end—local wines and cheeses—and low-end items—Jiffypop popcorn—that so many design-y lodges have. And as a blog post on Snow Peak’s website explains, the campsites are not all for connection between visitors; they’re also for the brand to connect to its customers via commerce. "The Niigata Campfield fundamentally changed Snow Peak’s engagement with customers," they write of the first Campfield location, "offering a deeper sense of connection and purpose while also serving as a real-life test lab for new products." 9 a.m.: We’re in a bit of a battle with our child over walking (as in, whether she wants to do it), so we slowly make our way back to the car. Because the weather seems good today, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s and no rain, we’ve decided we’ll try to do a little hiking/walking, or as much as one can with a child under two. Our first walk is a bust—the boardwalk at the "World’s Longest Beach" that AllTrails said would be a good walk is closed for repairs. But then we realize that there are two Cape Disappointment Trails, and drive south for the other. Once there, we do a couple park-and-walks to check out a lighthouse and a few different remaining World War II forts, which we learn are plentiful in this stretch of the coastline.

12:30 p.m.: It’s nap time, so we head back to put our child down—a sentence that will never not make me think of killing a beloved pet—and I also take the time to avail myself of the Wi-Fi and check Instagram, before falling asleep myself. When I wake up an hour later, I take further note of the cabin’s design. The wood used on the walls and ceiling is yakisugi, which is made from Japanese cypress, and supplied by Nakamoto Forestry, a North American company specializing in shou sugi ban siding, and other Nakamoto products were used on the communal buildings. Even the electrical components outside the suites are wrapped in wood and shielded from the landscape. There’s a real marriage between the Japanese brand and the property’s location; construction and design was taken on by local teams, among them EFA Architects in Long Beach, Helligso Construction in Astoria, and North 45 and Knot Studio in Portland. My partner makes coffee with the, yes, Snow Peak kettle ($139.95) and cannot get enough of the induction stovetop—"It’s so fast!" When our daughter wakes up, she has her own fixation: the large picture window, exactly at her height, and yes, perfect for pressing her hands up against.

The lighting in the Ofuro Spa is similarly subtle to that used in the Jyubako Suites.

2 p.m.: As peaceful as this all is, in the quiet, you do get a sense of missing something this space is intended for. "For us, the campsite is the destination, not the platform for the activities," Mike Andersen, senior brand manager of Snow Peak USA, told Field Mag for a profile pegged to Campfield Long Beach’s opening. "It is the activity." That probably works better when there’s more people around, you don’t have a child, and it’s not sort of cool and misty, which makes me wonder a bit about the long-term financial viability of the site outside of the peak season. Already, I’ve seen that they’re running deals to entice more bookings at this time of year. But there’s plenty outside of the campsite I want to do. One of the main spots I’d flagged in my limited pre-trip research was Oysterville Sea Farms, about a 20-minute drive north on the Willapa Bay side. We don’t take a tour, but we do order what feels like half the place. The raw oysters sell out quickly, but we are perfectly happy with the smoked salmon spread (the man at the counter tells us it’s his favorite), smoked oyster spread (naturally), clam chowder, and smoked salmon on a bagel for the child. A few people come and go as we sit outside on the deck and take in the view. 4 p.m.: Since we’re already up that way, we do a brief walk on a path along the beach at Leadbetter State Park, and check out the possibility of some birding. After settling on our menu for dinner, we stop by Sid’s for steak, eggs, and asparagus, and the Campstore for some provisions; the latter smartly sells some small versions of items you might not want to buy a full-size container of, like olive oil and flavored salt. We also pick up a s’mores kit. We head back to the beach on the other side of the spit, the Pacific Ocean side. Beaches in this neck of the woods are huge and flat, and often can be driven on. We aren’t alone in checking out whether there will be another killer sunset tonight. The baby takes her time gathering sticks and poking around—beach in any weather is her happy place. No stunning sunset, so we pack it in and head home.

Snow Peak’s first foray into the U.S. camping market offers up some really interesting questions.... How far can a cult following spread—and how far is it meant to? 7 p.m.: Child is yet again asleep, and another dip in the hot tub is called for. (I yet again have to call for the code, because though I did book online, no code was sent to me; apparently, if you book day-of, this can happen.) I actually take some time to check out the digs; when you enter, there are many Snow Peak buckets for gathering your stuff, and individual bathrooms with showers, as well as an open shower for rinsing off. This time I brave the sauna as well, but find that the temperature is a bit low even for my tastes, so it’s back to the hot tub I go. It’s time to make our big meal. The salt we’d purchased from the Campstore was fancy smoked salt—the idea was that, with minimal condiments, it would go far in terms of flavor. My partner had the steak salted and rested as the fire got hot, and we cook it and everything else outside over the fire. The asparagus and steak go on last. As is the case with food you eat outside, they are delicious. The s’mores kits from the Campstore saved us the trouble of buying more than we needed—ideal—but the campfire Jiffypop we got on a lark was an absolute disaster; we probably were supposed to tear the paper off but there were no instructions, so the popcorn inside either burns or doesn’t pop. The moon is beautifully bright tonight though, and after probably too many wines, we go to sleep.

Haystack Rock, located in Cannon Beach, Oregon, is one of the many outdoor locations worth checking out within an hour’s drive of Long Beach, Washington.

Tuesday 8 a.m.: As my overnight rest was disrupted by a child who had completely wet herself and had to be changed, I’m having a slow wake up, made even slower by the fact that it rained overnight. I’m coming to find that, as I suspected, the Pacific Northwest weather might not be for me. After grabbing biscuits at the Seaview Biscuit Company, we do some driving and a couple short hike/walks. 12 p.m.: While there are a litany of kitschy restaurants and bars we’d love to try, we end up going to the Drop Anchor. I order the littlest shrimps in a shrimp cocktail I’ve ever seen and we all scarf down clam strips (a first for baby), more chowder, and fish and chips.

2 p.m.: After another nap, we decide to head further afield again, south, to Oregon. On the way we stop in Astoria to see the sea lions at a pier spot they like to hang out at. Their barking echoes across the sea, and the baby says "woof!" I’ve checked the tides to make sure they’re low for this afternoon’s activities. First up, the Wreck of the Peter Iredale, which happened in 1906, is as cool as the photos online suggest—you can walk right up to it, its shell buried in the sand, which feels almost dangerous and haunted, even though no one actually died during this particular tragedy. Next we head down to Cannon Beach, the most bougie town we’ve been to so far—actual big houses on the beach I vow to look up the listings for—and it’s the most busy, too. We happen upon two large packs of elk, which thrill me to no end. The baby yells "horse!" when she sees them. The tidepools below the looming Haystock Rock are heavily guarded by volunteers, who are happy to talk with us about the gigantic sea anemones and the eagle we spot at the top of the rock. It’s going to rain tonight, and we have not rented a Takibi tarp ($549.95), so we stop in Astoria again. Since breweries seem to be the thing here, we eat at Fort George Brewery, and find that chicken fingers and two caesar salads do just the thing for this group. After putting the child to bed—she is yet again thoroughly exhausted—I resolve to actually use the spa for all its worth on our last night, and do a couple rounds of sauna/cold plunge, before finishing in the hot tub. (I yet again have to get the spa code; I’m realizing that because it’s open to the public for day-pass use, that’s part of why the system is a bit more complex than at a regular hospitality joint.) It’s the most full it’s been since we’ve arrived, with probably five other people there, but it’s not clear that anyone else is actually staying at the campsite—I’m fairly certain one couple is sleeping in their camper elsewhere and just using the facilities. Indeed, the next morning I see them walking back for another session.

The Campstore, which is chock-full of Snow Peak gear available for purchase, is built out of Douglas fir, spruce, and hemlock, all trees local to the area. It was designed to look like a glowing lantern in the woods at night.

Wednesday 8 a.m.: We rise and decide to finish off whatever we’ve got in the fridge, which means the last of the hot dogs and eggs for breakfast, of course. After a stop at the Campstore, where we get a commemorative Snow Peak Campfield cup and a T-shirt the baby won’t be able to fit into for another few years, we begin the checking out process. It’s actually raining still, so it’s a bit of a slog bringing our bags back to the cabin to repack them. Because our Jyubako is fairly centrally located, I haven’t actually seen too much of the site’s 25 acres during our stay, so I decide to walk around a bit in the light rain before we leave. Next to our cabin is an ADA accessible one, which features a wide wooden ramp up to the door, as smartly integrated into the landscape as any of the others. Down the path past the Ofuro is another cluster of them, sort of like they are in their own little village. Across the pond are the rest of the campsites, some with Snow Peak tents ready for visitors. I peek inside the Washhouse, where campers staying in tents can shower and go to the bathroom, and even though everything is two years old at this point, it still looks pristine. I realize the campsite is also right next to a cranberry bog, making the visit we skipped to the local Cranberry Museum feel less pressing.

In many ways, I think to myself, Campfield Long Beach is like a mirror image reflection of one of my favorite stays, one I’d previously written about for Dwell, at the Bass Pro Shops hotel inside the Memphis Pyramid. The Long Beach property is also a highly shoppable, curated experience, one where you’re living in a brand with a passionate fan base. But the design is so minimalist and simplistic that it didn’t feel like I was being hit over the head with it; you feel fully integrated into the lifestyle. Or is it that it doesn’t carry the cultural baggage of an extremely American hunting brand, Real Tree™ and all? You’re staying inside the intersection of merchandise and brand, but this time you’re actually outdoors, not in a fake swamp. During our visit, we didn’t experience a lot of the stuff that seems to be the intent of Campfield—the group activities, specifically, which I see a few weeks after our stay re-ramping up with the better weather. There was a lack of attention to detail in moments that probably wouldn’t surprise me at a regular campsite—after all, it’s supposed to be bare bones. But given that this costs more than the average camp or RV park—though some is because you don’t have to bring all your own stuff—I found myself realizing I’d expected more of a hotel experience than is probably warranted. That’s where the experienced camper and I begin and end. Snow Peak’s first foray into the U.S. camping market offers up some really interesting questions. What happens when you try to bring a new kind of camping experience to a country unaccustomed to it? Can you change a culture? Or is this a place meant for only brand obsessives to travel far and wide to experience, with locals dipping in to help pad it out? Ultimately: how far can a cult following spread—and how far is it meant to? As we’re leaving, I find myself imagining Long Beach in the summer, people hanging out, many campfires going at the same time. I visualize checking out the boardwalk and the bars and the ice cream shop, and actually going in the ocean. And when I get home to New York City, where it is also raining, after my fairly successful five-hour flight with a baby who did actually nap, and unpack the commemorative Stainless Vacuum-Insulated mug ($39.95 ) we had to have, I remember sitting by the fire and thinking to myself, man these are so unassuming and yet so nice. I guess I am a camper after all—or now, I am in the Snow Peak way.