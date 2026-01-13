Why BDDW Founder Tyler Hays Keeps His Dad’s Chainsaw Close at Hand

When I was in fourth grade, my family moved to a remote town in Oregon called Joseph, where my dad spent summers growing up. He wanted to go back to rural living and get away from his desk job. My siblings and I always joked that we were like the Swiss Family Robinson, but in the mountains. When winter came it was cold as hell, and we only had a woodstove for heat. Every year, we would go out in my dad’s beat-up 1950s truck to cut wood for the season.

That first year, I distinctly remember the day my dad brought home this chainsaw. It was bright red and shiny, and I realized how proud he was. He used it to cut wood, but over time, the chainsaw became a symbol for how our safety was a result of our own work. If we didn’t keep the fire going, there was this sense that we would freeze to death, and I became interested in how this object, this machine, became part of our family’s livelihood.