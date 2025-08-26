Is This Your Chance to Call New Zealand’s Idyllic Coastline Home?

From the Agent: "A rare opportunity for overseas buyers to secure coastal land in New Zealand’s iconic Bay of Islands. Set within the prestigious Ōmarino lifestyle estate, Lot 14 is one of the only coastal sections in the country available to international purchasers. Spanning 15.57 acres (more or less), this elevated ridgeline site offers panoramic sea views and absolute privacy, framed by native forest and birdsong.

Positioned in one of New Zealand’s most exclusive gated communities, Lot 14 features a north-facing aspect and gently sloping building platform that invites exceptional architecture. With a rare Overseas Investment Act (OIA) exemption already in place, this is a unique chance for global buyers to own freehold land in a tightly held coastal enclave.

A golf cart path connects the section to Ōmarino’s premium amenities, including a private marina for yachts up to 75 feet, helipads, a four bedroom guest lodge, one-bedroom apartment, and shared clubhouse. A full-time management team maintains all grounds and facilities, ensuring effortless ownership whether used seasonally or year-round.