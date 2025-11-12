An Angeleno Aesthete Finds Her Designer in the Pages of Dwell

When Nicole Boone, an art-loving Ohio native, wanted to put down roots in Los Angeles, she looked for an environment that was rich not only in culture but in beautiful architecture, too. She chose View Park, a historically predominantly African American neighborhood, where she found a single-story ranch home that was the perfect fit for her discerning eye. It had the classic charm of a modern-meets-Spanish-revival-style mash-up typical of California, an aesthetic that celebrates the history—and diversity—of the land. But it needed to be rearranged to suit a contemporary lifestyle, with a focus on opening up the narrow alcoves of the past.