Olivia Wilde’s Former Los Angeles Home Lists for $4.5M

Perched in the hills of Los Feliz, the 1920s Spanish-style property is packed with custom tile, curved archways, and exposed beams.
Text by
Location: 2510 Chislehurst Place, Los Angeles, California

Price: $4,497,000

Year Built: 1929

Footprint: 3,284 square feet (four bedrooms, three full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.21 acres

From the Agent: "Enter this home in the hills of Los Feliz through a grand rotunda, where hand-painted Malibu tiles and exquisite wrought iron staircases wind their way to secret corners. Elegant archways and curves, soaring vaulted ceilings, exposed wooden beams, grand anchoring fireplaces, and stained and leaded glass windows capture the soul of Spanish revival architecture. Three en suite bedrooms strategically positioned for privacy, a sophisticated office/library with a monogrammed fireplace, and a grand living room evoke the charm of the 1920s. Relax in the cozy home theater with an original bar, then flow to a waterfall spa."

The remodeled residence is tucked behind a tall privacy wall.

The foyer leads to a sunlit living area with vaulted ceilings lined with exposed beams.

In the primary bedroom, glass doors open to a Juliet balcony overlooking the city skyline.

A dramatic woodburning fireplace anchors the study.

The private backyard includes a spacious patio and a lawn.

2510 Chislehurst Place in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $4,497,000 by Patricia Ruben and Alan Melkonyan of Sotheby’s International Realty - Los Feliz Brokerage.

Dwell Staff
