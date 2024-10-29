Olivia Wilde’s Former Los Angeles Home Lists for $4.5M

Footprint: 3,284 square feet (four bedrooms, three full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.21 acres

From the Agent: "Enter this home in the hills of Los Feliz through a grand rotunda, where hand-painted Malibu tiles and exquisite wrought iron staircases wind their way to secret corners. Elegant archways and curves, soaring vaulted ceilings, exposed wooden beams, grand anchoring fireplaces, and stained and leaded glass windows capture the soul of Spanish revival architecture. Three en suite bedrooms strategically positioned for privacy, a sophisticated office/library with a monogrammed fireplace, and a grand living room evoke the charm of the 1920s. Relax in the cozy home theater with an original bar, then flow to a waterfall spa."