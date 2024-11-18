Who Needs Glass? Not This Board-Formed Concrete Retreat in Greece

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Photographer: Jim Stephenson / @clickclickjim

From the Architect: "House in an Olive Grove was designed by Piers Taylor of Invisible Studio for his family, with an appreciation of local climate and materials. The minimalist, and sometimes rough aesthetic is a deliberate choice to create an architecture that is flexible for future adaptation while still providing for the basic needs of shelter, shade, sleep and communal spaces.

"Taylor, who’s been visiting this area since the ’70s, wanted the new building draw upon the rich local history of making rudimentary structures out of the materials that people had at hand. The island is still dominated by small-scale agriculture and, says Taylor, there is a lack of preciousness that is a welcome antidote to architects trying to exert control over the environment. Inspiration was taken from architects such as Glenn Murcutt, who pioneered a type of climate-responsive design that is heavily influenced by the landscape that surrounds it.