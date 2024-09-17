This $975K Off-Grid Prefab in Northern California Comes With Nearly 65 Acres
Location: 3312 Benmore Valley Road, Lakeport, California
Price: $975,000
Architect: Linda Taalman
Footprint: 1,700 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)
Lot Size: 64.54 acres
From the Agent: "This 64.5-acre property is located just 20 minutes from downtown Hopland. The residence is a minimalist masterpiece situated on the Mendocino & Lake County lines and features floor-to-ceiling glass walls, high-tech finishes, an outdoor concrete soaking tub, and a sleek contemporary design by Los Angeles–based architect Linda Taalman. A short distance away, a detached guesthouse, designed in materials to complement the main residence, with a warm, inviting Douglas fir interior, provides a second bedroom, an office/fitness space, and a stylized bathroom and sauna—all with panoramic views of the distant Mayacamas Mountains and the calming blue waters of Clear Lake. This state-of-the art, off-grid property is powered by highly efficient roof-mounted solar panels with a separate battery bank and propane generator for peace of mind and reliable power."
3312 Benmore Valley Road in Lakeport, California, is currently listed for $975,000 by Graham Sarasy of Sotheby's International Realty.
