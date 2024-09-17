Get tickets to Dwell Open House: Los Angeles
This $975K Off-Grid Prefab in Northern California Comes With Nearly 65 Acres

Designed by Linda Taalman, the hilltop home has walls of glass, rooftop solar panels, and a detached guesthouse.
Text by
Location: 3312 Benmore Valley Road, Lakeport, California

Price: $975,000

Architect: Linda Taalman

Footprint: 1,700 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 64.54 acres

From the Agent: "This 64.5-acre property is located just 20 minutes from downtown Hopland. The residence is a minimalist masterpiece situated on the Mendocino & Lake County lines and features floor-to-ceiling glass walls, high-tech finishes, an outdoor concrete soaking tub, and a sleek contemporary design by Los Angeles–based architect Linda Taalman. A short distance away, a detached guesthouse, designed in materials to complement the main residence, with a warm, inviting Douglas fir interior, provides a second bedroom, an office/fitness space, and a stylized bathroom and sauna—all with panoramic views of the distant Mayacamas Mountains and the calming blue waters of Clear Lake. This state-of-the art, off-grid property is powered by highly efficient roof-mounted solar panels with a separate battery bank and propane generator for peace of mind and reliable power."

Perched on a tree-filled lot, the off-grid property is a serene oasis located two hours from both San Francisco and Sacramento.&nbsp;

Floor-to-ceiling glass walls wrap the main property, providing panoramic views of Clear Lake and the mountains beyond.

The bright and airy dining area sits steps from the kitchen and living room.

The primary suite includes a spacious bathroom that open to a large, private balcony.

In the detached guesthouse, polished concrete floors contrast with the Douglas fir walls and ceiling.

In the detached guesthouse, polished concrete floors contrast with the Douglas fir walls and ceiling.

