An Off-Grid Home Inspired by North Carolina’s Historic Tobacco Barns Asks $2.8M

From the Agent : "Perched atop a 31-foot bluff with sweeping water views, this 2,027-square-foot masterpiece blends modern design, sustainable living, and the raw beauty of coastal North Carolina. With a quarter mile of private, navigable waterfront and its own dock, the property offers an intimate connection to the water—whether for sunrise coffee or sunset cruises.

Designed by Kristina Held, a specialist in passive home design, the residence nods to the region’s historic tobacco barns while embracing a contemporary aesthetic. Clean lines, soaring ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling glass invite natural light to pour in, framing the landscape like living art. Inside, the open-plan great room flows seamlessly from the vaulted living space to the dining area and chef’s kitchen, complete with quartzite counters and premium appliances.

The primary suite is a private sanctuary with a steam shower, soaking tub, and deck, while a screened porch, guest suite, and flexible bonus room offer space for visitors.

The grounds, conceived by Liggett Design Group, are a living tapestry of wildflowers, ferns, and mature trees, blurring the boundaries between architecture and nature. Nearly a mile of private trails meander through the property, leading to moments of discovery: casting for speckled trout, flounder, or striped bass; boating to the storied towns of Bath or Washington; or watching bald eagles, egrets, and ospreys in flight. For those seeking adrenaline, there’s a shooting range, as well as hunting, biking, wakeboarding, and countless water sports.

Completely off-grid, this passive home runs on a 26-panel solar array with lithium-ion battery storage, backed by a propane generator, while Starlink internet ensures reliable connectivity. A detailed systems list and management support make the transition to sustainable living seamless.

Though worlds away in atmosphere, the property lies just 25 minutes from Washington, North Carolina, and two hours from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, with access by road, water, or even helicopter—making it as connected as it is secluded."

4725 Creeks Junction Road in Blounts Creek, North Carolina, is currently listed for $2,825,000 by Chad Ross at Hodge & Kittrell Sotheby’s International Realty.