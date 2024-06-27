SubscribeSign In
Want to Get Away From It All? Here’s an Off-Grid Cabin in Tasmania

Measuring 570 square feet, Casa Acton may be small in size—but it comes with big coastal views and 51 private acres.
Welcome to Beach Week, our annual celebration of the best place on Earth.  

Location: Lot 1/13054 Tasman Highway, Swansea, Tasmania

Price: Offers of $2,000,000+ AUD

Architect: Archier

Footprint: 570 square feet

Lot Size: 51 acres

From the Agent: "Architecturally designed by award-winning Tasmanian/Victorian firm Archier, Casa Acton is a coastal retreat nestled upon 51 acres of fenced waterside land, with just Crown reserve separating it from the pristine white sands of Coswell Beach on lutruwita/Tasmania’s picturesque east coast. Designed by Archier cofounding director Josh Fitzgerald and his partner, Millie Ashton, the home embodies the firm’s values of living better through connection to place by offering the luxury of peace, privacy, space, and exclusive access to this exquisite slice of island living. It achieves the highest environmental performance to reduce post-occupancy power consumption and remains cool during summer and retains heat in the winter. The cabin sits in unison with its surrounds, visually anchored to the site by sandstone flooring providing a tactile surface underfoot that doubles as significant thermal mass."

The off-grid cabin is perched at the end of a long, winding road, offering ample privacy.

The clean-lined, neutral-toned interior is clad in OSB, with sandstone floors.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors frame striking views of the nearby coast.

"This property takes contemporary design solutions, innovations, and building practices, and combines them with the ancient remedies of nature, fresh air, saltwater, and space, to offer a truly remarkable antidote to the modern world," notes the agent.

This coastal property in Swansea, Tasmania, is currently seeking offers of $2,000,000+ AUD and is listed with Anne Boman of Elders Real Estate.

