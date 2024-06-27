Want to Get Away From It All? Here’s an Off-Grid Cabin in Tasmania
Location: Lot 1/13054 Tasman Highway, Swansea, Tasmania
Price: Offers of $2,000,000+ AUD
Architect: Archier
Footprint: 570 square feet
Lot Size: 51 acres
From the Agent: "Architecturally designed by award-winning Tasmanian/Victorian firm Archier, Casa Acton is a coastal retreat nestled upon 51 acres of fenced waterside land, with just Crown reserve separating it from the pristine white sands of Coswell Beach on lutruwita/Tasmania’s picturesque east coast. Designed by Archier cofounding director Josh Fitzgerald and his partner, Millie Ashton, the home embodies the firm’s values of living better through connection to place by offering the luxury of peace, privacy, space, and exclusive access to this exquisite slice of island living. It achieves the highest environmental performance to reduce post-occupancy power consumption and remains cool during summer and retains heat in the winter. The cabin sits in unison with its surrounds, visually anchored to the site by sandstone flooring providing a tactile surface underfoot that doubles as significant thermal mass."
This coastal property in Swansea, Tasmania, is currently seeking offers of $2,000,000+ AUD and is listed with Anne Boman of Elders Real Estate.
