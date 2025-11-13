Dreaming of Other Worlds? This Home in the Andes Looks Like It’s From One

From the Architect: "Brutal Honesty is a project rooted in direct expression and raw authenticity. Earth-colored retaining walls rise from the terrain like abstract rock formations, defining three terraces and forming internal partitions that echo the contours of the land. These elements organize the interior spaces and reflect the way the house is inhabited, embracing a narrative shaped by its users. Supporting a distinctive concrete plane—a gray plateau—the structure opens to 360-degree views of the Andean desert mountains and the oasis below. The house becomes a tectonic extension of the hillside, establishing a profound and sincere relationship with its environment.

"Located in Pedemonte, Mendoza, Argentina, the site demands a negotiation between solar orientation and panoramic views. The north provides optimal light in the Southern Hemisphere, while the south offers the most striking vistas. The house integrates seamlessly into the existing slope and native vegetation—not a single tree was removed during construction.

"Programmatically, the house unfolds in three vertical stages of perception: inside the earth (basement), in between the earth (ground floor), and outside the earth (first floor). At the heart lies the kitchen, wrapped by communal spaces and connected by three staircases offering alternative routes and spatial experiences. Four terraces extend the house outward. The main terrace continues the living and dining areas into the landscape. Adjacent, the barbecue area supports large gatherings. A third terrace, linked to the playroom, provides a semi-independent space for children. Above all, the rooftop plateau offers zones for yoga, a fireplace, a jacuzzi, and gardens, framing the surroundings and inviting moments of stillness. On the canyon-facing elevation, earth-toned concrete walls define the house’s massing and shield it from southern exposure. The structure seems to emerge from the hill, yet asserts a new identity. Exposed concrete, chosen for its resonance with local materials and crafted in close collaboration with regional builders, was fine-tuned through on-site testing to match the earth’s hues. This attention to materiality anchors the house in place, both visually and symbolically.