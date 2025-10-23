Burnt-Orange Corrugated Steel Clads This Australian Saltbox House

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Photographer: Anne Stroud / @annestroudphotography

From the Architect: "Nestled in Sutton, a small grazing village on Ngunnawal and Ngambri Country near the Yass River, Ochre House tells a story of simplicity, restraint, and connection to place. Designed by MYMYMY Architecture and built by Megaflora Group, the house sits lightly on its east-to-west sloping site, surrounded by gum trees and native flora. The approach to the house follows the existing fence line, a nod to preserving the land’s history and patterns. The clients sought to move to this rural property and create a home that felt honest, grounded, and connected to its surroundings. MYMYMY imagined this project as something vernacular to the Australian landscape: a saltbox-shaped form detailed in a way that is undeniably modern.

"Materiality is at the heart of Ochre House. Bold terra-cotta corrugated steel cladding, inspired by the ochres of Indigenous pigments and the hues of native flora, anchors the home in its landscape. Gray ironbark timber is used untreated and raw throughout the interiors, evoking the humble materiality of local shearing sheds and creating a strong connection to the surrounding eucalyptus trees. Rose and gold stained-glass windows cast dappled, shifting light throughout the house.