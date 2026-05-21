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In Portland, a Brand-New Timber-Clad Town House Seeks $1.6MView 12 Photos

In Portland, a Brand-New Timber-Clad Town House Seeks $1.6M

Mark Holmquist of Adret Architecture designed a pair of homes in the Alberta Arts District with floating staircases, covered balconies, and nearly net-zero performance.
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Location: 5432 NE 32nd Ave, Portland, Oregon

Price: $1,575,000

Year Built: 2026

Architect: Mark Holmquist of Adret Architecture

Structural Engineering: Sherman Engineering Inc.

General Contractor: TaylorSmith Sustainable Construction

Footprint: 2,134 Square Feet (3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths)

Lot Size: 0.06 Acres

From the Agent: "Oblique stretches the creative bounds of what’s possible on a 5,000-square-foot vacant lot in Portland’s Alberta Arts District and is a triumph of Portland’s recent zoning reforms. The project was designed by architect Mark Holmquist, a Harvard-trained, former associate partner at world-renowned Foster + Partners. The project appears as if it was carved from a single block of cedar. Through the use of an unorthodox offset between the units, with one slipping past the other, the architect broke up the monotony of the row house and created two private and distinct homes, each with unique identities, experiences, and maximized southern light exposure. A gossamer stair threads all three levels in a continuous volume washed in light. The living, dining, and kitchen occupy the main split-level, with two bedrooms and baths on the second. A vaulted, open third floor offers the flexibility of ample additional living space, including a third bedroom." 

Solid white oak floors run throughout the home.

Solid white oak floors run throughout the home.

The project was named a 2026 AIASF Design Award finalist.

The project was named a 2026 AIASF Design Award finalist.

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In Portland, a Brand-New Timber-Clad Town House Seeks $1.6M - Photo 3 of 11 -
In Portland, a Brand-New Timber-Clad Town House Seeks $1.6M - Photo 4 of 11 -
A floating staircase leads to the home’s upper levels.

A floating staircase leads to the home’s upper levels.

In Portland, a Brand-New Timber-Clad Town House Seeks $1.6M - Photo 6 of 11 -
In Portland, a Brand-New Timber-Clad Town House Seeks $1.6M - Photo 7 of 11 -
In Portland, a Brand-New Timber-Clad Town House Seeks $1.6M - Photo 8 of 11 -
Per the agent, the design was "guided by passive house principles," making the the home "exceptionally energy efficient, nearing net-zero." Sustainable features include&nbsp;triple-pane windows, continuous exterior insulation, heat pumps, HRVs, solar, EV charging, and all-electric systems.

Per the agent, the design was "guided by passive house principles," making the the home "exceptionally energy efficient, nearing net-zero." Sustainable features include triple-pane windows, continuous exterior insulation, heat pumps, HRVs, solar, EV charging, and all-electric systems.

In Portland, a Brand-New Timber-Clad Town House Seeks $1.6M - Photo 10 of 11 -
In Portland, a Brand-New Timber-Clad Town House Seeks $1.6M - Photo 11 of 11 -

5432 NE 32nd Ave in Portland, Oregon, is currently listed for $1,575,000 by Jeff Weithman of Real Estate Through Design | (W)here Real Estate.

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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