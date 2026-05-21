In Portland, a Brand-New Timber-Clad Town House Seeks $1.6M

Footprint: 2,134 Square Feet (3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths)

Lot Size: 0.06 Acres

From the Agent: "Oblique stretches the creative bounds of what’s possible on a 5,000-square-foot vacant lot in Portland’s Alberta Arts District and is a triumph of Portland’s recent zoning reforms. The project was designed by architect Mark Holmquist, a Harvard-trained, former associate partner at world-renowned Foster + Partners. The project appears as if it was carved from a single block of cedar. Through the use of an unorthodox offset between the units, with one slipping past the other, the architect broke up the monotony of the row house and created two private and distinct homes, each with unique identities, experiences, and maximized southern light exposure. A gossamer stair threads all three levels in a continuous volume washed in light. The living, dining, and kitchen occupy the main split-level, with two bedrooms and baths on the second. A vaulted, open third floor offers the flexibility of ample additional living space, including a third bedroom."