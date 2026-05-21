In Portland, a Brand-New Timber-Clad Town House Seeks $1.6M
Location: 5432 NE 32nd Ave, Portland, Oregon
Price: $1,575,000
Year Built: 2026
Architect: Mark Holmquist of Adret Architecture
Structural Engineering: Sherman Engineering Inc.
General Contractor: TaylorSmith Sustainable Construction
Footprint: 2,134 Square Feet (3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths)
Lot Size: 0.06 Acres
From the Agent: "Oblique stretches the creative bounds of what’s possible on a 5,000-square-foot vacant lot in Portland’s Alberta Arts District and is a triumph of Portland’s recent zoning reforms. The project was designed by architect Mark Holmquist, a Harvard-trained, former associate partner at world-renowned Foster + Partners. The project appears as if it was carved from a single block of cedar. Through the use of an unorthodox offset between the units, with one slipping past the other, the architect broke up the monotony of the row house and created two private and distinct homes, each with unique identities, experiences, and maximized southern light exposure. A gossamer stair threads all three levels in a continuous volume washed in light. The living, dining, and kitchen occupy the main split-level, with two bedrooms and baths on the second. A vaulted, open third floor offers the flexibility of ample additional living space, including a third bedroom."
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.
5432 NE 32nd Ave in Portland, Oregon, is currently listed for $1,575,000 by Jeff Weithman of Real Estate Through Design | (W)here Real Estate.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.