Budget Breakdown: Mermaids and Miyazaki Inspired This $699K Fairy-Tale Bay Area Home
Once upon a time, an interior designer and an architect got together to design a house that feels like a fantasy.
Text by
Photos by
Oakland, California, is a city of dichotomies—like the way its humming downtown borders laid-back Lake Merritt, a beloved spot to unwind. And just east of the lake, one home embodies these contrasts.
Try Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.
Subscribe to Dwell+
You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In