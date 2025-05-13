A Record Label Cofounder Cues Up a Second Take for a Hollywood Hills Midcentury
Local design studio The Curator used earth tones and handmade finishes to compose a wabi-sabi revamp for Sean Famoso and his tiny goldendoodle, Hellcat.
Text by
Photos by
When Sean Famoso, cofounder of LVRN Records, started searching for a second home in Los Angeles, he knew exactly what he was—and wasn’t—looking for. Having grown up in a Craftsman house in Atlanta, he was set on finding a midcentury with warmth and character rather than a minimalist white box. "I wanted a house with a soul of its own," he says.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Janelle Zara
Janelle Zara is a freelance art, architecture, and design writer with a thorough understanding of the Internet.