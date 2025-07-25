Al Beadle’s Novak House Just Hit the Market for $1.4M
Location: 1340 East Las Palmaritas Drive, Phoenix, AZ
Price: $1,399,995
Year Built: 1994
Architect: Alfred Newman Beadle
Footprint: 1,873 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.24 Acres
From the Agent: "The Novak House, designed by the renowned architect Alfred Newman Beadle, stands as a testament to modernist architectural brilliance. Completed in 1994, this stunning home is positioned on a compact site that makes the most of breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and the cityscape of Phoenix. Each room is strategically positioned to capture the awe-inspiring vistas, creating an immersive experience that integrates nature with architecture. With two bedrooms, an office, and two baths spread over approximately 1,873 square feet, the house provides ample space for comfortable living while maintaining its minimalist elegance."
1340 East Las Palmaritas Drive in Phoenix, Arizona, is currently listed for $1,399,995 by Scott Jarson of AZArchitecture.
