Al Beadle’s Novak House Just Hit the Market for $1.4M

Set at the foot of the Phoenix Mountains Preserve, the steel-and-glass home is suspended on pilotis to capture views of the desert landscape.
Location: 1340 East Las Palmaritas Drive, Phoenix, AZ

Price: $1,399,995

Year Built: 1994

Architect: Alfred Newman Beadle

Footprint: 1,873 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.24 Acres

From the Agent: "The Novak House, designed by the renowned architect Alfred Newman Beadle, stands as a testament to modernist architectural brilliance. Completed in 1994, this stunning home is positioned on a compact site that makes the most of breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and the cityscape of Phoenix. Each room is strategically positioned to capture the awe-inspiring vistas, creating an immersive experience that integrates nature with architecture. With two bedrooms, an office, and two baths spread over approximately 1,873 square feet, the house provides ample space for comfortable living while maintaining its minimalist elegance."

The steel-framed home is encased in floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the mountainous landscape.

The home is less than a 10-minute walk to the 7,071-acre Phoenix Mountains Preserve.

The outdoor gathering space has been expanded with a circular pool and firepit area.

Th architect nicknamed the home the Hawk’s Nest.

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.