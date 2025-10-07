This $2.75M Pasadena Midcentury Is Perched Above a Stream

From the Agent: "This southwest Pasadena post-and-beam masterwork designed by Buff, Straub, & Hensman is nestled within a cluster of trees and uniquely sited to take advantage of a natural suburban stream that gently meanders through the property. Originally built in 1954, the architectural triumph is achieved through the simplicity of its rectangular programmatic design and restrained compilation of concrete, Douglas fir, and walls of glass. Extensive balconies, terracing, bridges, and staircases connect to the entertaining decks, patios, vegetable beds, pathways, cascading ponds, and firepit."