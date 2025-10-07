SubscribeSign In
This $2.75M Pasadena Midcentury Is Perched Above a Stream

Designed by Buff, Straub, & Hensman, the landmark 1954 home has a massive concrete fireplace, an interior Japanese garden, and a bridge leading down to a series of ponds.
Text by
Location: 820 Burleigh Drive, Pasadena, California

Price: $2,750,000

Year Built: 1954

Architects: Buff, Straub, & Hensman

Footprint: 2,564 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2.75 baths)

Lot Size: 0.28 Acres

From the Agent: "This southwest Pasadena post-and-beam masterwork designed by Buff, Straub, & Hensman is nestled within a cluster of trees and uniquely sited to take advantage of a natural suburban stream that gently meanders through the property. Originally built in 1954, the architectural triumph is achieved through the simplicity of its rectangular programmatic design and restrained compilation of concrete, Douglas fir, and walls of glass. Extensive balconies, terracing, bridges, and staircases connect to the entertaining decks, patios, vegetable beds, pathways, cascading ponds, and firepit."

The 1954 Buff, Straub, & Hensman property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

A concrete-block fireplace separates the kitchen and the living room.

The kitchen has an original tiled backsplash and new Miele appliances and cabinetry. 

Overlooking a Japanese garden, this Jack and Jill bathroom was featured in a 1958 issue of Sunset magazine.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

