This $2.75M Pasadena Midcentury Is Perched Above a Stream
Location: 820 Burleigh Drive, Pasadena, California
Price: $2,750,000
Year Built: 1954
Architects: Buff, Straub, & Hensman
Footprint: 2,564 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2.75 baths)
Lot Size: 0.28 Acres
From the Agent: "This southwest Pasadena post-and-beam masterwork designed by Buff, Straub, & Hensman is nestled within a cluster of trees and uniquely sited to take advantage of a natural suburban stream that gently meanders through the property. Originally built in 1954, the architectural triumph is achieved through the simplicity of its rectangular programmatic design and restrained compilation of concrete, Douglas fir, and walls of glass. Extensive balconies, terracing, bridges, and staircases connect to the entertaining decks, patios, vegetable beds, pathways, cascading ponds, and firepit."
820 Burleigh Drive in Pasadena, California, is currently listed for $2,750,000 by George Penner of Compass.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.