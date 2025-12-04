How They Pulled It Off: Playful Custom Wood Shutters Open Up a Historic Home
Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.
It was nearly 30 years ago that Sarah Hefte, the former owner of a local (and beloved) record store, Everyday Music, in Portland, Oregon, bought a 1929 Tudor-style house with her husband. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home was charming, with details like leaded glass windows, hardwood floors, and a woodburning fireplace. But after 25 years, and the death of her husband a few years ago, Sarah was ready for a fresh start—but without moving out of her home.
She reached out to Erica Leader of the Portland-based design firm The Northwest Home to update a few key spaces, including the living room. By that point, "the home hadn’t really been touched in the twenty-five years they owned it," says Leader. The living room in particular felt dated and dark, and "the paint was now a grimy, taupe-y beige showing wear and tear over the years." What’s more, it wasn’t optimized for flow or storage.
Leader guided Sarah through the design process, finding inspiration in Sarah’s Norwegian heritage and her interest in spaces that are clean and modern, but with a casual and funky twist. (She’s the owner of a record store, after all!) "We wanted to add some fun, unexpected elements that would bring some joy into the space," says Leader. Items like new checkerboard tile at the fireplace, a punchy blue couch, practical storage, and new wood shutters on the large picture window at the front of the living room gave it the right balance of practicality and personality.
The picture window itself turned into a small project. Original to the home and crafted out of leaded glass—small pieces of single-pane glass held together by leaded joints, or cames—the window was a major feature in the space. However, it had seen better days: the joints had started to fail, and by the time of the renovation, parts of the window were so out of plumb that it created gaps that were open to the elements. ("Quite problematic in rainy Portland," Leader points out.)
Keeping the window was important because it was a key feature in the space and brought in lots of light. But its large size and location right at the front of the house meant that anyone walking by could see right in, so balancing privacy while still allowing in natural light was a concern. To address this, Leader developed a playful design of large wood shutters with circular cutouts; they could be closed at night for privacy or on a hot day to keep out the strong sun, but the openings would still allow some light in. And since they were designed to only cover the lower part of the window, they didn’t block the arched fanlight at the top of the window.
How they pulled it off: Funky, solid wood interior shutters
- The window shutters are made of solid Oregon black walnut with a clear urethane satin finish, which both protects the wood and enhances its natural tones and richness.
- Finding the right hinges was a challenge, because they needed to be strong enough to support the tall, solid wood shutters, but also minimal enough that they didn’t take away from the design. The selected hinges are inset into the shutters so that the shutters can be flush with the window trim when they’re closed.
- Leader tested out various shapes and sizes of cutouts before landing on the final circular form. "This is definitely an example of a ‘cut once measure twice’ or ten times," she notes. She was interested not just in the way the shutters looked, but also the quality and shape of light that they let in.
The construction of the shutters out of solid black walnut was also intentional: it connects with other wood details in the space, like the new beams at the ceiling and a new built-in bookshelf (itself in an arched alcove inspired by the arched window). Although most of the other features in the living room are angular, Leader points out, the circular cutouts create a juxtaposition and also link back to the curved arch above the window.
All together, there are a total of six panels of shutters: two sets of double panels in the middle on a bifold hinge, flanked by two single panels on either side. Each shutter has four circular cutouts that are vertically aligned down the middle; when closed, they stay in place with a magnetic catch. The cutouts were sanded down with a rounded edge, so that they’d be comfortable to the touch—and thus the perfect minimalist "hardware" for Sarah to open and close the shutters.
Project Credits:
Builder & Cabinetry Design/Installation: Brent Gerritsen
Interior Design: Erica Leader, The Northwest Home
Photography: AJ Meeker
