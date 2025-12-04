How They Pulled It Off: Playful Custom Wood Shutters Open Up a Historic Home

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality. It was nearly 30 years ago that Sarah Hefte, the former owner of a local (and beloved) record store, Everyday Music, in Portland, Oregon, bought a 1929 Tudor-style house with her husband. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home was charming, with details like leaded glass windows, hardwood floors, and a woodburning fireplace. But after 25 years, and the death of her husband a few years ago, Sarah was ready for a fresh start—but without moving out of her home.

The fireplace itself was an original feature in the Tudor Revival living room, but the original tile was chipped, stained, and needed a refresh.

She reached out to Erica Leader of the Portland-based design firm The Northwest Home to update a few key spaces, including the living room. By that point, "the home hadn’t really been touched in the twenty-five years they owned it," says Leader. The living room in particular felt dated and dark, and "the paint was now a grimy, taupe-y beige showing wear and tear over the years." What’s more, it wasn’t optimized for flow or storage.

The 300-square-foot living room is located on the main floor and overlooks the front yard; it opens up directly to the entryway and into the dining room.

Leader guided Sarah through the design process, finding inspiration in Sarah’s Norwegian heritage and her interest in spaces that are clean and modern, but with a casual and funky twist. (She’s the owner of a record store, after all!) "We wanted to add some fun, unexpected elements that would bring some joy into the space," says Leader. Items like new checkerboard tile at the fireplace, a punchy blue couch, practical storage, and new wood shutters on the large picture window at the front of the living room gave it the right balance of practicality and personality.

New custom cabinets and shelving, set into an arched recess, provide a place for storage, the TV, and display. The wall sconces, picking up on the warm tones of the wood, are from Ranor Lighting.

The wood is the same black walnut as the shutters on the opposite side of the room and the new beams at the ceiling.

The picture window itself turned into a small project. Original to the home and crafted out of leaded glass—small pieces of single-pane glass held together by leaded joints, or cames—the window was a major feature in the space. However, it had seen better days: the joints had started to fail, and by the time of the renovation, parts of the window were so out of plumb that it created gaps that were open to the elements. ("Quite problematic in rainy Portland," Leader points out.)

The chairs are the Halston chair by FourHands; their rich black leather and deep tone of their wood frames complements the warm, natural tones of the woodwork in the space.

Keeping the window was important because it was a key feature in the space and brought in lots of light. But its large size and location right at the front of the house meant that anyone walking by could see right in, so balancing privacy while still allowing in natural light was a concern. To address this, Leader developed a playful design of large wood shutters with circular cutouts; they could be closed at night for privacy or on a hot day to keep out the strong sun, but the openings would still allow some light in. And since they were designed to only cover the lower part of the window, they didn’t block the arched fanlight at the top of the window.

When designing the shutters, privacy was a concern, but so was allowing the right amount of daylight in, especially on rainy, gloomy days. Leader and Sarah liked the way the circular cutouts created balls of light that dance around the room.

How they pulled it off: Funky, solid wood interior shutters The window shutters are made of solid Oregon black walnut with a clear urethane satin finish, which both protects the wood and enhances its natural tones and richness.

Finding the right hinges was a challenge, because they needed to be strong enough to support the tall, solid wood shutters, but also minimal enough that they didn’t take away from the design. The selected hinges are inset into the shutters so that the shutters can be flush with the window trim when they’re closed.

Leader tested out various shapes and sizes of cutouts before landing on the final circular form. "This is definitely an example of a ‘cut once measure twice’ or ten times," she notes. She was interested not just in the way the shutters looked, but also the quality and shape of light that they let in. The construction of the shutters out of solid black walnut was also intentional: it connects with other wood details in the space, like the new beams at the ceiling and a new built-in bookshelf (itself in an arched alcove inspired by the arched window). Although most of the other features in the living room are angular, Leader points out, the circular cutouts create a juxtaposition and also link back to the curved arch above the window.

The shutters create the right balance between new and old and daylight and privacy. "Her kitty can still sunbathe with the light that does stream in and the holes create a fun effect that bounces around the space when the shutters are closed," says Leader.