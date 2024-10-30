It’s Hard to Believe This Sinuous Staircase Is Made of Wood

Photographer: Tom Ross / @tomross.xyz

From the Architect: "LLDS has re-conceptualized the Victorian terrace typology in response to the existing urban context to create a compact inner-city house in Melbourne, Australia. Sited on a narrow plot, the main design move was to elevate the ground to form a roof garden to address the lack of garden spaces. The brown roof supports local ecology in an urban context. Below the free-form timber structure is a hall-like room with a kitchen, dining room, and entrance veranda reminiscent of the neighborhood’s large factory lofts and Victorian church halls.

"The ground floor is spatially organized around a circular snug with a central void bringing natural daylight and ventilation to the depth of the house. The snug divides the ground floor into the east and west bedrooms, each with antechambers that function as utilities and en-suites. The stair around the snug creates a dramatic descent into the space, furnished with bespoke upholsteries and dark green velvet curtains; there are no internal doors between rooms to allow the client’s dog to move freely, except for the bathrooms. Dark green was used to complement the timber stairs and lining. The snug is furnished with kangaroo and deer hide, all locally sourced as a by-product of farming. It evokes a sense of primitiveness and contrasts with the raw concrete interior. The east bedroom has a concrete vaulted soffit, which transfers the weight of the roof above. The house is interconnected with three stairs to encourage circular movement and eliminate the need for corridor spaces.