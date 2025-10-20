How a London Couple Literally Raised the Roof of Their Victorian Terrace House

Along a quiet street in Islington, North London, rows of near-identical Victorian terrace houses create a dynamic rhythm of redbrick facades, butterfly roofs, and narrow back gardens. Surprisingly, a growing number of these homes have been transformed by the same London architecture practice. Over the past few years, Cooke Fawcett Architects has reimagined about 10 houses along two streets, adapting them to the lives unfolding within. Each one is tailored to its owners rather than the "cookie cutter" approach found all too often in terrace house extensions and loft conversions.