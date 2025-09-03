SubscribeSign In
There’s a Private Pebble Beach at This Maine Island Compound Seeking $9M

Designed by Toshiko Mori, the North Haven home is topped with a green roof, and it comes with a pool, a guesthouse, and 25 acres.
Text by
Location: 219 West District Road, North Haven, Maine

Price: $8,985,000

Year Built: 2015 

Architect: Toshiko Mori

Landscape Design: Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates

Footprint: 4,435 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)

Lot Size: 25 Acres

From the Agent: "Located on North Haven’s northwest shore, this spectacular waterfront estate overlooks west Penobscot Bay with outstanding views back toward the Camden Hills. The property includes an exceptional, artistically conceived house, private guest quarters, and a number of distinctive, curated outdoor living areas. The landscape, conceived by Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, incorporates natural elements that spark inspiration while keeping true to North Haven’s inherent beauty. A stunning pool, a cliffside belvedere, and a stone patio offer additional outdoor living areas. The dramatic granite shorefront features a pebble beach hidden under bold cliff faces, accessed by stone steps nestled into the cliff’s edge. The property includes a small parcel on Bartlett Harbor with .6 acres and 24 feet of shorefront."

The converted barn is now in use as a two-car garage on the first floor and a guest apartment on the second.

The converted barn is now in use as a two-car garage on the first floor and a guest apartment on the second.

The barn’s post-and-beam walls and ceiling pay homage to classic New England architecture.

The barn's post-and-beam walls and ceiling pay homage to classic New England architecture.

The primary home is topped with a green roof that echoes the surrounding landscape.

The primary home is topped with a green roof that echoes the surrounding landscape.

The current seller designed the gazebo overlooking Penobscot Bay.&nbsp;

The current seller designed the gazebo overlooking Penobscot Bay. 

The property includes 1,080 feet of shorefront and a pebble beach.

The property includes 1,080 feet of shorefront and a pebble beach.

219 West District Road in North Haven, Maine, is currently listed for $8,985,000 by Joseph Sortwell of Landvest Christie’s International Real Estate.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

