There’s a Private Pebble Beach at This Maine Island Compound Seeking $9M

Lot Size: 25 Acres

From the Agent: "Located on North Haven’s northwest shore, this spectacular waterfront estate overlooks west Penobscot Bay with outstanding views back toward the Camden Hills. The property includes an exceptional, artistically conceived house, private guest quarters, and a number of distinctive, curated outdoor living areas. The landscape, conceived by Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, incorporates natural elements that spark inspiration while keeping true to North Haven’s inherent beauty. A stunning pool, a cliffside belvedere, and a stone patio offer additional outdoor living areas. The dramatic granite shorefront features a pebble beach hidden under bold cliff faces, accessed by stone steps nestled into the cliff’s edge. The property includes a small parcel on Bartlett Harbor with .6 acres and 24 feet of shorefront."