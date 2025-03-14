SubscribeSign In
In the Hamptons, a Norman Jaffe Home With Private Beach Access Seeks $2.2M

Double-height windows, crisp white interiors, and a pool area with an outdoor kitchen make this revamped three-bedroom the quintessential Long Island getaway.
Location: 28 North Hollow Drive, East Hampton, New York

Price: $2,175,000

Year Built: 1976

Architect: Norman Jaffe

Footprint: 2,394 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.89 Acres

From the Agent: "This stunning Norman Jaffe–designed home is a true piece of American architectural history. Situated on just shy of an acre in the exclusive North Hollow Association, this newly updated three-bedroom, three-bathroom contemporary retreat is a masterpiece of design, seamlessly integrating natural elements and light-filled spaces. Beyond the pool lies a thoughtfully designed pool house with a full bathroom. The private primary suite, located on the second floor, offers an en suite office space and a balcony, where you can sip your morning coffee while taking in the verdant surroundings. Natural materials are incorporated throughout the home, enhancing its warmth. This is more than a home—it’s a sanctuary where architectural brilliance, nature, and luxury come together in perfect harmony."

Norman Jaffe’s residences have received numerous awards and been featured in exhibitions at institutions such as New York’s Museum of Modern Art.&nbsp;

The updated interiors feature a minimalist, white palette with touches of wood.

The entire second floor is dedicated to the primary suite, which includes a bathroom, office alcove, and balcony.&nbsp;

The pool house comes with a bathroom, in addition to the three restrooms in the main house.

The large mahogany deck comes outfitted with an outdoor kitchen.

As part of the North Hollow Association community, the house has access to a private beach four doors away.

