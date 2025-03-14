In the Hamptons, a Norman Jaffe Home With Private Beach Access Seeks $2.2M

From the Agent: "This stunning Norman Jaffe–designed home is a true piece of American architectural history. Situated on just shy of an acre in the exclusive North Hollow Association, this newly updated three-bedroom, three-bathroom contemporary retreat is a masterpiece of design, seamlessly integrating natural elements and light-filled spaces. Beyond the pool lies a thoughtfully designed pool house with a full bathroom. The private primary suite, located on the second floor, offers an en suite office space and a balcony, where you can sip your morning coffee while taking in the verdant surroundings. Natural materials are incorporated throughout the home, enhancing its warmth. This is more than a home—it’s a sanctuary where architectural brilliance, nature, and luxury come together in perfect harmony."