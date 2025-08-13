Nomaden’s $55K Tiny Homes Come Fully Furnished—Down to the Bedding

Welcome to Tiny Home Profiles, an interview series with people pushing the limits of living small. From space-saving hacks to flexible floor plans, here’s what they say makes for the best tiny homes on the planet. Know of a builder we should talk to? Reach out. Earlier this year, Brazilian firm Gabriela Casagrande Arquitectura and modular construction company Nomaden debuted a new tiny home series at Casacor Paraná, an annual design and architecture exhibition in Curitiba, Brazil. The homes are meant to merge sustainable ideas with high-functioning comfort: renewable bamboo flooring meets an open layout, for example; in tandem with innovative wall panels, double-glazed windows create an efficient thermal seal but still allow for plenty of light and airflow. "The goal is to offer a more sustainable and elegant way of inhabiting space," says Casagrande. Here, the architect and Leonardo Dyck, partner and director of Nomaden, share the inspiration behind the collaboration and highlight what clients love most about the flexible, sustainability-focused unit.

Gabriela Casagrande Arquitectura and modular builder Nomaden collaborated on a tiny home series meant to combine a high standard of living with sustainable features.

Tell us about the new tiny home. The Comfort model, which we showed at Casacor, is our most iconic project. The home blends natural materials, smart design solutions, and high-performance thermal and acoustic insulation, which result in a space that is welcoming, functional, and visually refined. For many clients, what they love most is how the home manages to combine practicality, well-being, and aesthetics within such a compact layout. They often mention the unit’s sense of serenity and spaciousness.

The units come fully finished and furnished, down to the bedding.

What does your base model cost and what does that pricing include? All our models are roughly 200 square feet. The base model is priced at $55,050 and comes fully furnished. The package features high-performance acoustic and thermal insulation, a bathroom, custom cabinetry, kitchen appliances, lighting, and bedding—even the sheets are included. Everything is designed to offer comfort, convenience, and a complete living experience from day one.

A cutaway connects the sleeping area with the living spaces.

What qualities make your tiny home stand apart from the rest? Our tiny house stands out for several reasons. Chief among them is its reinforced structure, which allows the home to be transported multiple times without compromising its integrity. Another key differentiator is the use of advanced exterior cladding materials, offering significantly greater thermal insulation than conventional walls. A third standout feature is our proprietary construction system, in which all interior finishes are seamlessly fitted, enabling easy, quick maintenance by anyone, even without prior experience. The exterior finish features an isothermal panel, a type of composite panel engineered for environments requiring precise thermal control. Typically composed of an insulating core between two metal facings, these panels offer both efficiency and durability. The openings are fitted with insulated double-glazed windows. The design was conceived to integrate these materials into a visually appealing structure, combining a modern yet timeless aesthetic. The result is a compact home with a high standard of excellence, combining functionality, elegance, and well-being.

Double-glazed windows and composite panels keep the units well insulated.

Where do you ship/where is the tiny home currently available? Currently, we deliver throughout Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. We are also continuously exploring new opportunities to expand our operations into other regions and international markets.

White finishes and light wood make the bathroom bright.

Will you bring the design to the U.S.? We are currently studying local regulations to make this possible in the near future. Expanding internationally is one of our key goals, and we are working to adapt the project to the requirements of various jurisdictions.

The kitchen has a cooktop, sink, and stove, plus built-in storage.

How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit? Once a deposit is made, the average delivery time for the tiny home is approximately 60 days. This period includes production, finishing, and all necessary preparations to ensure a smooth delivery.

The bedroom has a row of overhead built-ins that match those in the kitchen.

What aspects of an install do you manage? Clients are responsible for providing access to sewage, water, and electricity connections. Nomaden offers complete technical guidance, including detailed connection plans, to ensure a smooth and efficient installation process. What aspects of the design can a client customize?