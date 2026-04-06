Asking $4.3M, This Century-Old Manhattan Loft Spans an Entire Floor

Footprint: 3 bedrooms, 2 baths

From the Agent: "Situated on one of NoHo’s most storied cobblestone blocks, this full-floor loft at 21 Bond Street offers an authentic downtown living experience within a landmarked Renaissance Revival building. Occupying the entire third floor, the home spans a long and gracious footprint. It has a curated collection of vintage doors, each with its own storied provenance. The layout flows naturally from generous entertaining spaces to more private bedroom wings, offering both openness and separation. The primary bedroom is quietly positioned and comfortably proportioned, offering excellent wall space and natural light. Two additional rooms function seamlessly as bedrooms, guest rooms, or home offices, making the layout highly adaptable to a variety of living needs."