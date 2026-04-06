SubscribeSign In
Asking $4.3M, This Century-Old Manhattan Loft Spans an Entire FloorView 15 Photos

Asking $4.3M, This Century-Old Manhattan Loft Spans an Entire Floor

The recently renovated NoHo flat comes with an overhauled kitchen, a communal roof deck, and a collection of vintage doors.
Text by
View 15 Photos

Location: 21 Bond Street, Unit 3, New York, New York

Price: $4,250,000

Year Built: 1900

Footprint: 3 bedrooms, 2 baths

From the Agent: "Situated on one of NoHo’s most storied cobblestone blocks, this full-floor loft at 21 Bond Street offers an authentic downtown living experience within a landmarked Renaissance Revival building. Occupying the entire third floor, the home spans a long and gracious footprint. It has a curated collection of vintage doors, each with its own storied provenance. The layout flows naturally from generous entertaining spaces to more private bedroom wings, offering both openness and separation. The primary bedroom is quietly positioned and comfortably proportioned, offering excellent wall space and natural light. Two additional rooms function seamlessly as bedrooms, guest rooms, or home offices, making the layout highly adaptable to a variety of living needs."

The loft is located in a co-op, and the sale includes&nbsp;ownership of one-fifth of the ground-floor storefront, and access to a communal rooftop terrace.

The loft is located in a co-op, and the sale includes ownership of one-fifth of the ground-floor storefront, and access to a communal rooftop terrace.

Since purchasing the home in 2009,&nbsp; the current owner has gradually renovated the space.

Since purchasing the home in 2009,  the current owner has gradually renovated the space.

The living room is located a step down from the rest of the loft.

The living room is located a step down from the rest of the loft.

The exposed brick walls are 11 feet high.

The exposed brick walls are 11 feet high.

Asking $4.3M, This Century-Old Manhattan Loft Spans an Entire Floor - Photo 5 of 14 -
The kitchen underwent a major overhaul two years ago.

The kitchen underwent a major overhaul two years ago.

Asking $4.3M, This Century-Old Manhattan Loft Spans an Entire Floor - Photo 7 of 14 -
A small media room sits just off the kitchen.

A small media room sits just off the kitchen.

Asking $4.3M, This Century-Old Manhattan Loft Spans an Entire Floor - Photo 9 of 14 -
Asking $4.3M, This Century-Old Manhattan Loft Spans an Entire Floor - Photo 10 of 14 -
Asking $4.3M, This Century-Old Manhattan Loft Spans an Entire Floor - Photo 11 of 14 -
Asking $4.3M, This Century-Old Manhattan Loft Spans an Entire Floor - Photo 12 of 14 -
Asking $4.3M, This Century-Old Manhattan Loft Spans an Entire Floor - Photo 13 of 14 -
Asking $4.3M, This Century-Old Manhattan Loft Spans an Entire Floor - Photo 14 of 14 -
w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.