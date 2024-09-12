No Small Plans: 10 Townhome Floor Plans Outfitted for the 21st Century

This is No Small Plans, a series where we highlight some of Dwell’s best floor plans for real, practical inspiration. New York City is ever changing. Almost 28,000 residential units were added to new buildings in 2023 alone, and as of the beginning of this year, upwards of 100,000 more have been permitted and are ready to build. With residential buildings lasting an average of just under 60 years in the U.S., it can be assumed that all this new housing is taking the place of the old. Amidst this constant renewal, the row houses lining many of Brooklyn's streets stand out all the more for their increasingly rare historic charm. Making one fit for modern living, however, is no mean feat. Would-be home owners have to wade through a mire of red-tape, strict building codes, and undoing a hundred year's worth of patchwork renovations. But it can be done, and we've collected some of our favorite renovations of Brooklyn townhomes to show just how.

Park Slope Brownstone Renovation by Sarah Jacoby Architect

After buying a well-preserved brownstone in Brooklyn's Park Slope neighborhood, a couple lived in their new home for more than half a year to find out firsthand what needed to be updated. "It was a blessing," the pair say. "We got to see how we use the space and develop an appreciation for what was here." Architect Sarah Jacoby was then brought in to help renovate the kitchen, bathrooms, and utilities while embracing the home’s original quirks.

"People often buy a house and want it to feel like a loft—they want it to be light-filled, they want their kitchen somewhere else," Jacoby says. "[These clients] were willing, and excited, to accept the house for what it is—which is a dark, moody house that’s beautiful."

Rather than make any changes to the floor plan, the couple focused on refinishing and repainting, restoring the original wood trim and stone fireplaces, and swapping out all the utilities. The one opportunity for injecting modern comfort into the home was in the kitchen, which had been gutted before the couple bought the brownstone.

Powers Street by Hatchet Design + Build Working closely with designer Matt Ransom of Hatchet Design + Build, Jake Hurwitz and Jillian Vogel reversed decades of piece-meal renovations to their unconventional Brooklyn row house. "When something is renovated incrementally like that," says Ransom, "we need to pull everything back to start fresh and build up from there." While the couple was able to preserve original features like the central staircase, much was beyond saving. The couple tried to recreate what had been lost either through what Horwitz foraged from a local demolition yard or interventions like changing out the mismatching windows with ones that brought in more light and bore closer resemblance to the originals.

"What’s interesting about this type of house is that it’s not an august brownstone, but it would have had some of those same details on the interiors," says Ransom. "So, they wanted to restore without creating a total facsimile." While a lot of these details had been lost in the years of continual renovations, pieces like the marble fireplace found at a local demolition yard helped to imbue the home with historic character.

The entryway and all of the communal living areas were situated on the garden floor. Deciding to turn the basement level into a rental unit, Hurwitz and Vogel replicated what a historic townhome would look like with a parlor-level entrance—with a few changes. Recreating a traditional vestibule contrasts with the more modern open living and dining room at the rear.

Park Slope Brownstone by Studio Nato After purchasing a remodeled Victorian brownstone in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood, Andrew and Meghan Jones realized that the furniture from their small apartment wouldn’t suit the narrow corridors and compartmentalized layout of the space. The couple tasked designers Nathan Cuttle and Eleonore Pillet from Studio Nato with outfitting the townhome with new fixtures and furniture—much of it custom made to accommodate the traditional floorplan.

The home's original features like the trim, crown molding, and a pier mirror in the living room had all been restored a few years prior. All that was left for Andrew and Meghan Jones was to fill the space.

Andrew and Meghan Jones tasked Studio Nato with installing millwork designed specifically for the home. Waist-high cabinetry and stowable furniture line the walls of the ground floor playroom, an oak media cabinet spans the width of the TV room, and custom radiator covers double as storage in the bedrooms.

Underhill Avenue Townhouse by Frederick Tang Architecture "I think when people buy a house," says architect Frederick Tang, "they do whatever they can to move in, and then once they’re stabilized, they need to take a break and catch their breath." Tang first worked with Anne and Alexis in 2013 to reorganize the layout of their 1896 Brooklyn brownstone and restore some of the historical detailing. The second stage of the renovation began seven years later, when the couple asked Tang to update the living areas on the home’s second level (called "the parlor" in a brownstone) and help them compromise between their conflicting tastes with a style Tang would dub "polished pop."

Seven years after renovating their brownstone, Alexis and Anne once again enlisted the help of Frederick Tang to liven up the historic home. In their child's bedroom, rainbow-hued wall paper contrast with the original fireplace and inlaid flooring.

Anne and Alexis converted the garden floor of what was originally a duplex into a rental unit and used the top two stories as their own home. As neither level had a kitchen, Frederick Tang installed one away from the exterior walls: a move that would help reduce any harm to the historic detailing the couple was trying to preserve.

Pool of Light by Bowerbird Architects Architect Daniel Kaplan of Bowerbird Architects convinced the owners of a 1885 Brooklyn brownstone to allocate their main living spaces to the garden floor instead of the parlor above—a move that would let the couple make better use of the garden and give them more privacy from the would-be renters of the home’s top two levels. "In the front of the house, I preserved a bunch of original things," says Kaplan of his renovation strategy. "Then I kind of had carte blanche at the rear and with most of the interior." The overhaul would include a installing a rear extension, raising the ceiling heights, building a new staircase, and refinishing the interior.



Moving the kitchen and living room down to the garden floor risked making the communal areas gloomy. To bring in more light, David Kaplan inserted an extension into the rear facade and raised the ceiling height to 10 feet.

Adding an extension to the garden floor also created more space on the story above for a study, a third bedroom, a green roof, and a skylight that helps to brighten the kitchen. The original staircases were also replaced with a less cumbersome alternative that diffuses light into the cellar.

Black and White by Bowerbird Architects Daniel Kaplan of Bowerbird architects was also recruited by Brittany Stenerson and Alex Matjanec to renovate their Windsor Terrace townhouse. Adopting a similar approach, Kaplan retained much of the street-facing half of the home, including the original woodwork, while updating the rest. "One thing about this job that I really loved was what we were able to preserve—the whole entry foyer was kind of dismal looking when we first got it," Kaplan says. "We were able to brighten it up and create contrast with the modern intervention at the rear—as you move through the house, it gets brighter and newer."

To bring more light in the home, a 16-foot-wide glass wall was installed in the kitchen. "I tell everyone that my rule as an architect in New York City is that if I go to your house during the day, and you have the lights on, then I failed," says David Kaplan.

Keeping features like the patterned floors, pier mirror, ceilings, and trim in the living room meant more leeway to open up the rear of the home. The kitchen and dining areas were enlarged by relocating the bathroom and removing the chimney breast that had protruded into the space.

Casa F/M by David Cunningham Architecture Planning Trish and Andrew McKechnie approached the renovation of their 1876 Brooklyn brownstone with a 16-page brief for a contemporary residence that retained some of the original Neo-Grec detailing. But it soon became clear that trying to preserve many of the historical details like the arched doorways and window trims—already in bad shape—would mean giving up modern comforts like good insulation and central heating. With the help of architect David Cunningham, the couple pivoted to reinforcing the existing shell and making the interior bright and airy.

Converting the brownstone from a stack of four rental apartments into a triplex with a garden-level rental meant that the interior staircase to the basement was no longer needed. It was replaced with a line of tiered Henrybuilt shelving and new appliances.

While Trish and Andrew McKechnie wanted to retain as much of the brownstone's original detailing as possible, installing central heating to improve the building's energy efficiency meant a gut renovation. The couple used the opportunity to create a more open layout on each floor.

Townhouse Renovation in Cobble Hill Built in the late 19th century to accommodate workers, the brick row houses of Brooklyn’s Warren Place Mews are notoriously—if charmingly—narrow. Tasked with renovating Priscilla Caldwell’s 14-foot-wide townhome, Nate McBride sidestepped convention by shifting the staircase from one of the side walls to the rear of the home: a move that transformed each of the three floors into full-width rooms. "Think of them as three stacked mini lofts," McBride says. While this approach meant gutting much of the interior, most of the original wood supports were preserved.

The mews row house was in such bad state when Priscilla Caldwell purchased it, that the home required a gut renovation. Little except the exterior brick wall, some of the wood supports, and the arched entryway (also, an unearthed piano) remained.

Placing the staircase against the back wall allowed the layout of each floor to span the full 14-foot width of the townhome. The orientation of the staircase also created a rectangular nook that Nate McBride used to house storage and utilities on each level.

Fort Greene Brownstone Renovation by Studio Officina Laura and Kelly Moffat had renovated parts of their Fort Greene brownstone over the years, but it wasn’t until the covid-19 pandemic when they were spending more time at home that they finally got around to updating the oddly dreary top floor of their four-story home. "We were feeling frustrated with space. The kids were with us all the time, and we were constantly on top of each other," says Laura. "We wanted to reclaim our house and make more space for ourselves." Originally two offices connected by a hallway with an adjoining bathroom, the fourth floor was transformed into a kind of a retreat for the couple with a larger master bedroom and an upscale bathroom.

The family largely shared a bathroom before they renovated the home. They still do, but only because everyone loves it. A new skylight above the tub brightens the room during the day and provides a framed view of the sky at night.

The renovation was mostly limited to the fourth floor, where large offices at either end of the home were replaced with a more segmented plan that better suited Laura and Kelly Moffat's changing needs.

Magdalena-Gnewiko Residence by Jeff Madalena and Jason Gnewikow

After the successful renovation of their Catskills retreat, Jeff Madalena and Jason Gnewikow decided to try their hand at buying and renovating a 1910 brownstone in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The layout worked for them—they could occupy the first two levels and rent out the already partitioned upper stories—but features like neglected carpeting and peel-and-stick vinyl tile needed an update. "You’re limited to what you can do in the front and back of a brownstone," Jason says. "The renovation was less architecturally intensive and more about our interior choices."

"As creatives, we are always looking at the old to create the new," Jeff explains. "The idea of having a very modern space in an old building spoke to us." The couple struck the balance by pairing well-preserved features like the wood trim and parquet flooring with furnishings inspired by their love of Parisian interiors.

The couple removed a wall near the front door that separated access between the two lower levels of their Bedford-Stuyvesant brownstone and expanded the master bedroom. The upper stories were converted into two studios and an apartment that the couple rent out.