No Small Plans: 10 Townhome Floor Plans Outfitted for the 21st Century
This is No Small Plans, a series where we highlight some of Dwell’s best floor plans for real, practical inspiration.
New York City is ever changing. Almost 28,000 residential units were added to new buildings in 2023 alone, and as of the beginning of this year, upwards of 100,000 more have been permitted and are ready to build. With residential buildings lasting an average of just under 60 years in the U.S., it can be assumed that all this new housing is taking the place of the old.
Amidst this constant renewal, the row houses lining many of Brooklyn's streets stand out all the more for their increasingly rare historic charm. Making one fit for modern living, however, is no mean feat. Would-be home owners have to wade through a mire of red-tape, strict building codes, and undoing a hundred year's worth of patchwork renovations. But it can be done, and we've collected some of our favorite renovations of Brooklyn townhomes to show just how.
Park Slope Brownstone Renovation by Sarah Jacoby Architect
After buying a well-preserved brownstone in Brooklyn's Park Slope neighborhood, a couple lived in their new home for more than half a year to find out firsthand what needed to be updated. "It was a blessing," the pair say. "We got to see how we use the space and develop an appreciation for what was here." Architect Sarah Jacoby was then brought in to help renovate the kitchen, bathrooms, and utilities while embracing the home’s original quirks.
Powers Street by Hatchet Design + Build
Working closely with designer Matt Ransom of Hatchet Design + Build, Jake Hurwitz and Jillian Vogel reversed decades of piece-meal renovations to their unconventional Brooklyn row house. "When something is renovated incrementally like that," says Ransom, "we need to pull everything back to start fresh and build up from there." While the couple was able to preserve original features like the central staircase, much was beyond saving. The couple tried to recreate what had been lost either through what Horwitz foraged from a local demolition yard or interventions like changing out the mismatching windows with ones that brought in more light and bore closer resemblance to the originals.
Park Slope Brownstone by Studio Nato
After purchasing a remodeled Victorian brownstone in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood, Andrew and Meghan Jones realized that the furniture from their small apartment wouldn’t suit the narrow corridors and compartmentalized layout of the space. The couple tasked designers Nathan Cuttle and Eleonore Pillet from Studio Nato with outfitting the townhome with new fixtures and furniture—much of it custom made to accommodate the traditional floorplan.
Underhill Avenue Townhouse by Frederick Tang Architecture
"I think when people buy a house," says architect Frederick Tang, "they do whatever they can to move in, and then once they’re stabilized, they need to take a break and catch their breath." Tang first worked with Anne and Alexis in 2013 to reorganize the layout of their 1896 Brooklyn brownstone and restore some of the historical detailing. The second stage of the renovation began seven years later, when the couple asked Tang to update the living areas on the home’s second level (called "the parlor" in a brownstone) and help them compromise between their conflicting tastes with a style Tang would dub "polished pop."
Pool of Light by Bowerbird Architects
Architect Daniel Kaplan of Bowerbird Architects convinced the owners of a 1885 Brooklyn brownstone to allocate their main living spaces to the garden floor instead of the parlor above—a move that would let the couple make better use of the garden and give them more privacy from the would-be renters of the home’s top two levels. "In the front of the house, I preserved a bunch of original things," says Kaplan of his renovation strategy. "Then I kind of had carte blanche at the rear and with most of the interior." The overhaul would include a installing a rear extension, raising the ceiling heights, building a new staircase, and refinishing the interior.
Black and White by Bowerbird Architects
Daniel Kaplan of Bowerbird architects was also recruited by Brittany Stenerson and Alex Matjanec to renovate their Windsor Terrace townhouse. Adopting a similar approach, Kaplan retained much of the street-facing half of the home, including the original woodwork, while updating the rest. "One thing about this job that I really loved was what we were able to preserve—the whole entry foyer was kind of dismal looking when we first got it," Kaplan says. "We were able to brighten it up and create contrast with the modern intervention at the rear—as you move through the house, it gets brighter and newer."
Casa F/M by David Cunningham Architecture Planning
Trish and Andrew McKechnie approached the renovation of their 1876 Brooklyn brownstone with a 16-page brief for a contemporary residence that retained some of the original Neo-Grec detailing. But it soon became clear that trying to preserve many of the historical details like the arched doorways and window trims—already in bad shape—would mean giving up modern comforts like good insulation and central heating. With the help of architect David Cunningham, the couple pivoted to reinforcing the existing shell and making the interior bright and airy.
Townhouse Renovation in Cobble Hill
Built in the late 19th century to accommodate workers, the brick row houses of Brooklyn’s Warren Place Mews are notoriously—if charmingly—narrow. Tasked with renovating Priscilla Caldwell’s 14-foot-wide townhome, Nate McBride sidestepped convention by shifting the staircase from one of the side walls to the rear of the home: a move that transformed each of the three floors into full-width rooms. "Think of them as three stacked mini lofts," McBride says. While this approach meant gutting much of the interior, most of the original wood supports were preserved.
Fort Greene Brownstone Renovation by Studio Officina
Laura and Kelly Moffat had renovated parts of their Fort Greene brownstone over the years, but it wasn’t until the covid-19 pandemic when they were spending more time at home that they finally got around to updating the oddly dreary top floor of their four-story home. "We were feeling frustrated with space. The kids were with us all the time, and we were constantly on top of each other," says Laura. "We wanted to reclaim our house and make more space for ourselves." Originally two offices connected by a hallway with an adjoining bathroom, the fourth floor was transformed into a kind of a retreat for the couple with a larger master bedroom and an upscale bathroom.
Magdalena-Gnewiko Residence by Jeff Madalena and Jason Gnewikow
After the successful renovation of their Catskills retreat, Jeff Madalena and Jason Gnewikow decided to try their hand at buying and renovating a 1910 brownstone in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The layout worked for them—they could occupy the first two levels and rent out the already partitioned upper stories—but features like neglected carpeting and peel-and-stick vinyl tile needed an update. "You’re limited to what you can do in the front and back of a brownstone," Jason says. "The renovation was less architecturally intensive and more about our interior choices."
Top photo by Matthew Williams.
