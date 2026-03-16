Near Sacramento, a Midcentury Time Capsule Is on the Market for $1.8M
Location: 2051 Lambeth Way, Carmichael, California
Price: $1,785,000
Year Built: 1963
Architect: John Harvey Carter
Footprint: 2,690 square feet (5 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 0.47 Acres
From the Agent: "Known as the Nittler Residence, this exceptional Carmichael property sits on a secluded, nearly half-acre hillside lot surrounded by mature trees near the American River Parkway. Walls of glass and floor-to-ceiling windows flood the home with natural light while framing views of the surrounding landscape. A dedicated children’s wing includes three bedrooms with built-in desks and shared bath facilities, while the primary suite offers privacy at the opposite end of the home. Outdoor amenities include a fully updated and manicured back and front yard, including: a wraparound deck, remodeled pool with retractable cover, and lush landscaping that creates a peaceful tree-canopy setting. Original architectural drawings, floor plans, and specification documents further enhance the home’s historic significance. A rare opportunity to own one of the Sacramento region’s most important and beautifully preserved midcentury-modern residences."
2051 Lambeth Way in Carmichael, California, is currently listed for $1,785,000 by Bernadette Augustine of Augustine & Associates with RE/MAX Gold
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TopicsReal Estate
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