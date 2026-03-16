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Near Sacramento, a Midcentury Time Capsule Is on the Market for $1.8MView 14 Photos

Near Sacramento, a Midcentury Time Capsule Is on the Market for $1.8M

The pristine 1963 residence still has its original copper fireplaces, terrazzo floors, wood paneling, and Basalite walls.
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Location: 2051 Lambeth Way, Carmichael, California

Price: $1,785,000

Year Built: 1963

Architect: John Harvey Carter

Footprint: 2,690 square feet (5 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.47 Acres

From the Agent: "Known as the Nittler Residence, this exceptional Carmichael property sits on a secluded, nearly half-acre hillside lot surrounded by mature trees near the American River Parkway. Walls of glass and floor-to-ceiling windows flood the home with natural light while framing views of the surrounding landscape. A dedicated children’s wing includes three bedrooms with built-in desks and shared bath facilities, while the primary suite offers privacy at the opposite end of the home. Outdoor amenities include a fully updated and manicured back and front yard, including: a wraparound deck, remodeled pool with retractable cover, and lush landscaping that creates a peaceful tree-canopy setting. Original architectural drawings, floor plans, and specification documents further enhance the home’s historic significance. A rare opportunity to own one of the Sacramento region’s most important and beautifully preserved midcentury-modern residences."

Many of the original finishes have been preserved, including terrazzo slab floors, custom millwork, unpainted Basalite walls, warm wood paneling, and two cantilevered fireplaces with copper hoods.&nbsp;

Many of the original finishes have been preserved, including terrazzo slab floors, custom millwork, unpainted Basalite walls, warm wood paneling, and two cantilevered fireplaces with copper hoods. 

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The home has a U-shaped floor plan, with two wings that extend into the backyard.

The home has a U-shaped floor plan, with two wings that extend into the backyard.

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Clerestory windows and skylights bring in lots of natural light.

Clerestory windows and skylights bring in lots of natural light.

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Near Sacramento, a Midcentury Time Capsule Is on the Market for $1.8M - Photo 7 of 13 -
Near Sacramento, a Midcentury Time Capsule Is on the Market for $1.8M - Photo 8 of 13 -
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Prominent Northern California architect John Harvey Carter designed over 400 homes.

Prominent Northern California architect John Harvey Carter designed over 400 homes.

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Near Sacramento, a Midcentury Time Capsule Is on the Market for $1.8M - Photo 12 of 13 -
The backyard opens to&nbsp;hillside walking paths.

The backyard opens to hillside walking paths.

2051 Lambeth Way in Carmichael, California, is currently listed for $1,785,000 by Bernadette Augustine of Augustine & Associates with RE/MAX Gold

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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