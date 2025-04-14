Almost Every Furnishing in This Multigenerational Flat Was Designed From Scratch
In India, architect Abhishek Patel works with local manufacturers to create marble, brass, and plywood furniture perfectly tailored to his family’s needs—at a lower cost than high-end retail.
Although the Indian city of Rajkot is located in the west-coast state of Gujarat, it’s far enough inland that its climate is hot, with daytime highs averaging over 90 degrees for eight months a year, and over 100 from April through June. That’s why, when moving into an apartment tower there, architect Abhishek Patel and his family (including his wife and parents) chose a west-facing unit on the top floor, 14 stories up, to take advantage of cooling evening breezes.
Brian Libby
Dwell Contributor
Brian Libby is a Portland-based architecture writer who has contributed to Dwell since 2004. He has also written for The New York Times, Architect, CityLab, Salon, Metropolis, Architectural Record and The Oregonian, among others.
