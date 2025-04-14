Almost Every Furnishing in This Multigenerational Flat Was Designed From Scratch

Although the Indian city of Rajkot is located in the west-coast state of Gujarat, it’s far enough inland that its climate is hot, with daytime highs averaging over 90 degrees for eight months a year, and over 100 from April through June. That’s why, when moving into an apartment tower there, architect Abhishek Patel and his family (including his wife and parents) chose a west-facing unit on the top floor, 14 stories up, to take advantage of cooling evening breezes.