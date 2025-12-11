Nine Shipping Containers, One 1,600-Square-Foot House With Lots of Unconventional Art

Welcome to Different Strokes, a look at unique home design choices that beg for further explanation. In 2017, artist, collector, and former gallery owner Rob DePiazza was in the early stages of building an art studio using shipping containers, but Hurricane Irma had other plans. Two days after the Category Five storm tore through St. Augustine, Florida, he surveyed the rubble that a 70-year-old water oak tree had made out of his house of 30 years and decided to pivot from building a shipping container studio to a full-blown shipping container home. Building with hulking steel freight containers is a specialized niche. Crucially, he’d already connected with Gainsville-based Stephen Bender, an architect who works with them exclusively. "We did the foundation first, but as [the containers] came to the site, one by one, we installed them like Legos," DePiazza says.

Rob DePiazza worked with architect Stephen Bender to build his shipping container house after his longtime home in St. Augustine, Florida, was damaged by a fallen tree during Hurricane Irma.

The result of this disaster-prompted change is the Prince Road Container House, a 1,600-square-foot space comprising nine containers that was a DIY operation with Rob, who runs a local screen printing business, at the helm, with help from some of his tradesperson friends (none of whom, Rob says, had prior experience in container construction). The "impractical" decision to build a container house was even more so, he adds, as he was "hobbling around on crutches" in the midst of a series of hip surgeries. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and a colorful exterior mural by Italian artist Riccardo Nannini. Its central nervous system is a loft-like living room with a 20-foot ceiling made by taking the roof of two of the containers, inverting one, and stacking them together. Inside, the decor reflects Rob’s proclivity for art projects: there are gloopy ceramics by California artist Philip Kupferschmidt, discarded vintage oddities, and unconventional custom details, including plywood doors wood-burned with live edge plaques etched with the faces of the "world"s ugliest dogs" (by artist Lois Sander). The walls display the impressive art collection that Rob has amassed over the years, including a Keith Haring poster he bought at the Pop Shop in New York City, an original piece by Wayne White (one of the artists behind Pee-wee’s Playhouse), a serigraph by Raymond Pettibon, and works by some of his artist friends. Gallery-worthy collection aside, the structure makes no attempt at hiding its shipping container origins—the exposed corrugated metal makes sure of it. But Rob says its look is always subject to change. Although construction was technically completed in 2020, he considers it a work in progress. It’s available to rent on Airbnb, too; Rob likes to list it when he travels. We spoke with Rob about how he relied on friends to help him turn nine hunks of metal into a home and living art project and showcase. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

The 1,600-square-foot home was made using nine shipping containers.

What are some of the features you love about your home? Rob DePiazza: The way I approach design aspects, like the trim, the casing on the doors, for example. Sometimes I won’t have an idea, but instead of forcing the issue, I’ll live with it for a minute or six months and try not to think about it. An idea popped in my head for the door casings. We had to conceal this two-inch square of rusty metal that wasn’t attractive. We cut strips of the birch plywood so that all you see is the ply. It’s tongue-in-cheek, because typically in cabinetry you don’t ever reveal ply. That’s kind of a thing in the house: it’s an exercise in revealing things that aren’t [usually] revealed, like metal walls. I used a material called Parallam for the stair treads and the landing, which is a structural beam material. You never see it in its normal capacity. It’s usually hidden within a wall.

A seating area on the upper level overlooks the double-height living room.

What were some of the pitfalls and challenges you encountered? The fact that you’re building something in an environment that has no tradespeople or contractors that have any experience with it, and a big part of it is metalwork. Most subcontractors—framers, plumbers, electricians—can bid a job from the plan set. When it comes to metalwork, I could not get a number out of anybody up front. Fortunately, I was a contractor. I had good [subcontractors]. I rehabbed a 1908 building decades before and had done other projects. I understood how subcontractors think, so I made it as relatable as possible by building the interior framing [out of] wood, so everything that the electrician and the plumbers and everyone else were working around was very familiar. It wasn't like they had to interact with the metal, like by attaching a wood frame on the interior to the metal.

Even in spaces where the home’s shipping container structure is less obvious, bright colors and eccentric decor match the overall look.

Who all was involved? I live in a small town. I had worked with most of these people on other projects and they were friends. Because of the business I’m in, I did some work for them and we trade out. I was friends with a plumber. I was friends with an electrician. My next-door neighbor was a retired general contractor from New Jersey, and he was really key. I knew some things, but it was really his expertise that made it happen. We did the framing together, but I [was doing] a lot of the ancillary stuff that you can’t really find people to do or I couldn’t afford to hire them. I kicked all the hot work, which is metal work, to a company in Jacksonville that rehabs containers. The company was 40 miles away. They did all the work there, because my lot is 8,000 square feet. I didn’t have the space to stage anything. I couldn’t have worked on the containers incrementally on location.

A 1950s jukebox and a Sad Silk Plant work by L.A. artist Lonesome Town sit below the stairs near the dining booth. Is your home now more durable when it comes to withstanding future storms? The fact that it’s metal and the way it’s constructed makes it pretty indestructible. There are some very large eight-by-nine-foot storefront-type windows that are kind of vulnerable. I set those back so the original doors, which when they’re open, kind of function like shutters. They can close and function like storm shutters.

Are there any quirks to living in a container home? The most significant is the sound of rain, which in Florida is torrential, almost daily. You don’t have an attic. You have the top of the container, about six inches of spray foam, and then Sheetrock. You have to hit the same markers for energy efficiency that you do for conventional construction. People have the misconception that because it’s metal, it gets hotter, but it really doesn’t matter.

Rob hired his friend, Jacksonville, Florida, neon sign maker Toby Norris, to bend the glass for a clock he designed in 1999 for the cafeteria of his St. Augustine screen printing business, Screen Arts. Now it hangs on the kitchen wall of his home.