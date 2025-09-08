Retro Glass Bricks Stack to the Sky at This Australian Apartment Building

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "Newburgh Light House presents a highly sustainable housing solution, accommodating up to 21 people over 10 levels, on an almost unbuildable site on a historic train station. With no street access, and a north facade directly abutting VicTrack land, complicated fire, building methodology, acoustics, equitable light and stability requirements dominated much of the design process. The response was a mini-tower typology with a full level for each residence, using glass block as a key material to achieve fire and light requirements. Conceptually, the translucent facades, combined with reflective finishes throughout, form a lantern to the public realm, whist creating an ephemeral effect within the residences.

"To address construction constraints, the design embraces modularity and clean simple expression often seen in dense urban contexts. Using prefabricated elements, north and south facades use glass block panels and operable recessed glazing maximizing connection to light and views. The north and south facades required full translucency combined with a minimal core to future proof access to light. Selected for its ability to withstand a train derailment, concrete forms the ground level, with integrated seating to activate the small coffee shop fronting the entry and pedestrian railway link. Bluestone cobbles continue from the lane on one side, through to the pedestrian walkway on the other, creating a complementary pixilated pattern, and emphasizing maximized ground-floor permeability despite the small plot.

"Our clients’ brief was to appeal to the ‘leafy suburb down sizer’ market, typically wanting safe, convenient accommodation with a touch of ‘inner city’ feel. This resulted in a programmatic arrangement of full level apartments with lifts opening directly into them, and private car allotments. To broaden the appeal, particularly given the proximity to the train, we separated the bedrooms and bathrooms, added the potential of a third separable room and added a level of storage/bike space, appealing also to students or individuals sharing. Whilst functional, this layout was also critical in achieving required light levels in a future scenario where private land to the north should be built out, and results in extremely good cross ventilation.

"The language of the architectural grid is applied to the interior material palette via timber paneling, natural stone, and ceramic tiles. The glass blocks present a unique internal finish that creates a brilliant changing light effect through the day. Permeability of light through the floor plate is achieved with textured glass doors and internal walls. The upper level is a bespoke penthouse, and one residence has two-levels creating unique offering despite the building’s modular efficiency.