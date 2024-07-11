Gloster’s Newest Outdoor Furniture Lines Will Have You Lounging in No Time

When you’re looking to outfit your backyard, balcony, or patio for the warmer months, there are a few non-negotiables to keep in mind: You want furniture that is well-made, durable, and classic, so that you’re able to use the pieces for years to come. Gloster’s outdoor furniture collections tick all of these boxes, and then some—combining premium teak wood with sophisticated silhouettes. And this summer, Gloster has launched three new furniture lines to bring a sense of tranquility and chic sensibility to your outdoor space.

Due to concerns over the overexploitation of teak forests, Gloster established its manufacturing plant on the island of Java, Indonesia, in the early 1970s. The plant now employs more than 750 local artisans and has a zero-waste policy.

While any of these three new collections would make fine additions to your home thanks to their emphasis on classical looks and luxe artistry, their differences in style and purpose create nuances for each piece that allow them to be perfectly suited to your aesthetic. First up is Navigator, a collection which elevates the concept of foldable furniture to a new level. Created in partnership with English designer Glyn Peter Machin, the Navigator collection is as functional as it is striking. Consisting of a trio of a foldable armless chair, a foldable chair with arms, and a 40-inch folding dining table, it uses unique inline X-frames for creative styling, and adds stainless steel finishes for an original touch. Shop the Collection

Navigator Folding Chair Gloster Natural finish teak, brushed stainless steel & Wheat colour, all weather wicker frame. Outdoor fabric seat & back cushion. Folds flat.

The result? Danish simplicity with an added flare, allowing for a versatility that makes these pieces as wonderfully suited on a terrace as they would be by a poolside.

Named after an era in which travelers consciously sought portable furniture for their excursions, the Navigator collection plays with a contoured teak frame to bring in elements of modern design. Tailored integral cushioning and brushed stainless steel further exemplify the collection’s contemporary interpretation of brushed vintage furniture.

The Bora collection goes a little more exotic in shape, while still maintaining a woven, comfy look that’ll allow both you and your guests to rest for hours. Created in partnership with designer Henrik Pedersen, a pioneer of Scandinavian design, the Bora collection consists of rounded silhouettes juxtaposed with firm vertical lines that lend it its functional aesthetic.

The Bora line consists of a dining chair, lounge chair, sofa, ottoman, and lounger, available in two distinct wicker combinations: a bold and dark Umber, as well as a lighter Sorrell color for a more neutral vibe. Durable, yet comfortable back and seat cushions complete the look.

Bora Ottoman Gloster Natural finish teak frame. Woven all-weather wicker seat panel. Protective cover included. Cushion required.

Bora Lounger Gloster Natural finish teak frame. Woven all-weather wicker seat & back panel. Protective cover included. Cushions required.

"In a sense, we are combining the spirit and style of contrasting coastal cultures," says Pedersen. "A little from this sea, a little from that. The lines, strength, and integrity of Scandinavian design cannot be missed in Bora’s frame, but the intricate use of woven fibers [are] inspired by island life of a much more tropical setting."

Although the Bora furniture pieces use manmade fibers for the backrests, they’ve been distressed and carefully molded with subtle variations in color, emphasizing an homage to nature.

Finally, you have Deck, a collection which earns its name from the ship decks which inspired its unique design. Just as this name evokes the vehicle of so many journeys, the style of this line forms the foundation of Gloster’s mission to marry current furniture trends with timeless appeal.

The Deck collection encompasses modular sofas, side tables, a coffee table, and an ottoman. Several seating units with uniform bases make it especially easy to create endless combinations.

The Deck collection represents the company’s latest foray into modular furniture, and is characterized by broad, long teak slats that offer a simple, yet visually striking design. Think elegant, yet uniform, with the ability to customize them in numerous ways. Also designed by Pedersen, the Deck collection boasts a low-slung construction to allow for simple pairings, as well as statement-making standalone pieces. Shop the Collection

Deck Ottoman Gloster Natural finish teak frame. Fully upholstered cushion. Protective covers included.

A huge aspect of the Deck collection is its freestanding, yet sturdy backrests, which have been weighted along with a series of sumptuous, weather-resistant cushions for added support.