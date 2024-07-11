Gloster’s Newest Outdoor Furniture Lines Will Have You Lounging in No Time
When you’re looking to outfit your backyard, balcony, or patio for the warmer months, there are a few non-negotiables to keep in mind: You want furniture that is well-made, durable, and classic, so that you’re able to use the pieces for years to come.
Gloster’s outdoor furniture collections tick all of these boxes, and then some—combining premium teak wood with sophisticated silhouettes. And this summer, Gloster has launched three new furniture lines to bring a sense of tranquility and chic sensibility to your outdoor space.
While any of these three new collections would make fine additions to your home thanks to their emphasis on classical looks and luxe artistry, their differences in style and purpose create nuances for each piece that allow them to be perfectly suited to your aesthetic.
First up is Navigator, a collection which elevates the concept of foldable furniture to a new level. Created in partnership with English designer Glyn Peter Machin, the Navigator collection is as functional as it is striking. Consisting of a trio of a foldable armless chair, a foldable chair with arms, and a 40-inch folding dining table, it uses unique inline X-frames for creative styling, and adds stainless steel finishes for an original touch.
The result? Danish simplicity with an added flare, allowing for a versatility that makes these pieces as wonderfully suited on a terrace as they would be by a poolside.
The Bora collection goes a little more exotic in shape, while still maintaining a woven, comfy look that’ll allow both you and your guests to rest for hours. Created in partnership with designer Henrik Pedersen, a pioneer of Scandinavian design, the Bora collection consists of rounded silhouettes juxtaposed with firm vertical lines that lend it its functional aesthetic.
"In a sense, we are combining the spirit and style of contrasting coastal cultures," says Pedersen. "A little from this sea, a little from that. The lines, strength, and integrity of Scandinavian design cannot be missed in Bora’s frame, but the intricate use of woven fibers [are] inspired by island life of a much more tropical setting."
Finally, you have Deck, a collection which earns its name from the ship decks which inspired its unique design. Just as this name evokes the vehicle of so many journeys, the style of this line forms the foundation of Gloster’s mission to marry current furniture trends with timeless appeal.
The Deck collection represents the company’s latest foray into modular furniture, and is characterized by broad, long teak slats that offer a simple, yet visually striking design. Think elegant, yet uniform, with the ability to customize them in numerous ways. Also designed by Pedersen, the Deck collection boasts a low-slung construction to allow for simple pairings, as well as statement-making standalone pieces.
Whether it’s Navigator, Bora, or Deck (or a combination of all three), those looking for timeless aesthetics with an unparalleled attention to detail needn’t look any further. Created from quality teak, each piece is almost impervious to rotting and the harsh effects of the elements, cementing the brand’s products as solid options for every home. …Now, pass the sunscreen.
