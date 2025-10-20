A Suburban Home by the Eichler of Australia Is Revived for a New Generation

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: " Set amidst towering bushlands in Northern Sydney, New Line House revives an iconic Pettit & Sevitt house with a contemporary addition, crafting a joyful and sentimental home for family life. In the 1960s, home builders Pettit & Sevitt collaborated with Australian architects Ken Woolley and Michael Dysart to bring good architecture to the suburbs, delivering simple, functional, and affordable homes that respond to the natural landscape. Understanding the significance of this legacy, the client approached Studio Prineas to extend their East Ryde property—a well-preserved example of Pettit & Sevitt’s second housing model, The Lowline, and the client’s original childhood home, which had recently been passed down.

"The existing architecture preserved the site’s natural slope, comprising a flat-roofed single level perched above a steep driveway and garage. While Studio Prineas’ initial response preserved the single-level layout with a rear pavilion and glazed link, the client was interested in adding a second level for bedrooms, ensuring their young family felt connected. Studio Prineas started by relocating the entry to the opposite side of the home, offering an intuitive path of travel from the street. Visitors are now greeted with a stepped garden, leading to an intimate entry courtyard and tiled seat that heightens the sense of arrival and sets the tone for the interior beyond.

"Inside, the home’s frontage accommodates a lounge room and study, each with elevated views across the leafy street. The original spiral stair was replaced with a playful open-tread stair that follows the home’s central corridor spine. A laundry, walk-in pantry, and powder room are tucked behind, freeing the home’s northern elevation so the kitchen, dining, and sitting areas can take in views of the garden and pool, set against the site’s outcrop of natural rock. Upstairs, four bedrooms and a small sitting room comfortably accommodate the young family and visiting guests. A large bathroom is designed with sharing in mind—the vanity is separated from the other amenities to facilitate multiple users. On the lower ground level, an additional bedroom and bathroom for the family’s nanny sit beside the garage, while excavation below the property allowed for the inclusion of a storage wall, wine cellar, and cinema room.

"From the street, the new architecture presents as a continuation of Pettit and Sevitt’s original vernacular, with Studio Prineas aligning the upper level with the home’s original brick piers and echoing its horizontal roof band. Integrated landscaping softens the transition between old and new; the original volume distinguished with horizontal cladding and the addition in prefinished fibre cement sheet—a robust, low maintenance material with fine vertical ribbing.